Group

Q4 trading overview

Group fees decreased by 15% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The Group's June fee exit rate was minus 18%, impacted by challenging conditions in Germany and ANZ, plus the negative effects of elections in the UK and France. On an actual basis, net fees decreased by 17% in the quarter, with a strengthening of sterling versus the Australian dollar and Euro decreasing Group fees.

Temp and Contracting fees (61% of Group fees) decreased by 12%, against a strong YoY comparative. Overall average Temp volumes decreased by 7% YoY, including Germany down 6%, ANZ down 18% and UK&I down 12%. On a sequential basis, Temp volumes decreased modestly in UK&I, but were stable in ANZ and Germany. In addition, ongoing client cost controls and placement mix through the quarter in Germany drove a 10% reduction in average hours worked. This drove a c.£8 million Germany fee and operating profit impact in Q4. Average Group Temp margin was broadly flat YoY.

Fees in Perm (39% of Group fees) decreased by 20%, driven by volumes down 27%. This was partially offset by an increase in our Group average Perm fee, up 7%. Overall, we continue to see longer than normal 'time-to-hire', impacted by low levels of client and candidate confidence as activity levels reduced modestly through the quarter, notably in Germany, France and the UK.

Group headcount and costs

We continued to manage our consultant capacity on a business-line basis and, despite tougher markets, our actions drove a 3% YoY improvement in average consultant productivity. Group consultant headcount decreased by 5% in the quarter and by 18% year-on-year. Given our focus on driving consultant productivity in recent quarters, we believe our current capacity is appropriate for current market conditions and expect overall Group consultant headcount will remain broadly stable in Q1 25.

Non-consultant headcount decreased by 2% in the quarter, and by 9% YoY, as we continued to focus on reducing costs via several back-office efficiency programmes. We also closed or merged 12 offices in our network in the fourth quarter, ending FY24 with 236 offices.

Since our FY23 preliminary results in August 2023, our actions have reduced our costs per period by c.£5 million and we have delivered c.£60 million in annualised savings (an increase of c.£10 million versus our previous expectation). Of these savings, c.£30 million are expected to be structural. As previously reported, we incurred a £12.6 million exceptional restructuring charge in H1 FY24, with further exceptional charges likely in H2 24. We now anticipate H2 24 restructuring costs will be c.£25-30 million.

Outlook

Overall, we expect near-term market conditions will remain challenging. Activity levels are sequentially stable in ANZ, Asia and the Americas.

In Germany, we expect recent lower Temp & Contracting starter numbers will further impact volumes by 2-3% in Q1 25. This said, the impact of lower Temp & Contracting hours we experienced in H2 24 is starting to ease, and we expect sequentially less fee and profit impact in Q1 25. Perm remains challenging, with lower activity levels.

In the UK&I and France we expect a subdued summer, and it is too early to determine when we will see a meaningful recovery. The rest of EMEA remains broadly stable overall.

We are focused on delivering a high drop-through of fee growth to operating profit when end markets recover, in line with our 'Golden rule' that Group profit growth should exceed fee growth, which should in turn exceed headcount growth.

Additionally, we expect our ongoing efficiency programmes will deliver further permanent back-office overhead savings in FY25 and beyond, notably in Technology and Finance. We see significant scope to increase our efficiency and rigour, while reducing overall overheads.