Hays : Reskilling is Singapore's need of the hour says report by Hays

- the Group reported net fees of £996.2 million and operating profit (pre-exceptional items) of £135.0 million;

- the Group placed around 66,000 candidates into permanent jobs and around 235,000 people into temporary roles;

- 17% of Group net fees were generated in Australia & New Zealand, 26% in Germany, 23% in United Kingdom & Ireland and 34% in Rest of World (RoW);

- the temporary placement business represented 59% of net fees and the permanent placement business represented 41% of net fees;

- IT is the Group's largest specialism, with 25% of net fees, while Accountancy & Finance (15%) and Construction & Property (12%), are the next largest

- Hays operates in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the USA