HAYS PLC
GB0004161021

HAYS PLC

(HAS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hays : Reskilling is Singapore's need of the hour says report by Hays

01/11/2021 | 05:14am EST
- the Group reported net fees of £996.2 million and operating profit (pre-exceptional items) of £135.0 million;

- the Group placed around 66,000 candidates into permanent jobs and around 235,000 people into temporary roles;

- 17% of Group net fees were generated in Australia & New Zealand, 26% in Germany, 23% in United Kingdom & Ireland and 34% in Rest of World (RoW);

- the temporary placement business represented 59% of net fees and the permanent placement business represented 41% of net fees;

- IT is the Group's largest specialism, with 25% of net fees, while Accountancy & Finance (15%) and Construction & Property (12%), are the next largest

- Hays operates in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the USA

Disclaimer

Hays plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 077 M 6 853 M 6 853 M
Net income 2021 33,5 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net cash 2021 289 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,6x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 2 496 M 3 387 M 3 369 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 438
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart HAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hays plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 136,15 GBX
Last Close Price 148,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 7,45%
Spread / Average Target -8,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Technology Officer
Torsten G. Kreindl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS PLC4.13%3 387
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.68%74 239
PAYCHEX, INC.-1.24%33 185
RANDSTAD N.V.4.24%12 498
ADECCO GROUP AG1.99%11 058
SEEK LIMITED-2.59%7 595
