Hays : What are Hays Hong Kong SAR's Top Ten Talent Trends for 2022?

Throughout the pandemic, the disruptions to the world of work have given people time and space to really reflect on their personal and professional lives and how to draw the balance between both, making them more selective about roles and companies they choose to join.

"One of the most significant changes we've seen in the labour market over the last year has been the shift in candidate priorities and how they evaluate job opportunities," says Sue Wei, Managing Director of Hays Hong Kong SAR. "Increased flexibility and mobility and whether the business' values align with theirs is becoming more important for candidates."

As we move into 2022 and a stabilisation phase for global economies, headcounts will rise across multiple sectors in Hong Kong. With candidates being more strategic about the roles they choose to take on, companies that have yet to assess their talent strategies will need to design better candidate and employee experiences to retain their greatest assets in an increasingly competitive world.

However, while the increased demand in a talent pool limited by the availability to hire talent from overseas might be shifting the balance of power away from employers in some sectors, Sue advises candidates not to get too comfortable or complacent.

"As companies assess their needs in a rapidly evolving world, the criteria for roles might evolve. Candidates who are keen to enter the job market should take the initiative to develop their skills and keep abreast of what's happening in their field to ensure they meet the expanded requirements and experience that employers are looking for."

Here are Hong Kong's top ten talent trends in 2022:

1. Mobility and flexibility top candidates' priority lists

2. Entry-level candidates place greater importance on values

3. Banking and Finance companies are actively hiring for diversity

4. Sustainability-related roles (ESG) are becoming strategic hires

5. Digitalisation is pushing up the demand for Tech talent

6. RegTech is shaping the future of Financial Services

7. Private wealth banking sector set to boom

8. Supply Chain sector revival hinges on experienced specialists

9. Human Resources will focus on change management

10. Demand for contracting roles rising as businesses plan ahead

Click here for an analysis of the trends and to download your exclusive Hays Hong Kong SAR Top Ten Trends for 2022 infographic available in PDF format for digital or print use.

-ends-

About Hays Hong Kong SAR

Hays Specialist Recruitment Hong Kongis the one of the leading specialist recruitment companies in Hong Kong SAR in recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people across a wide range of industries and professions.

Hays has been in Hong Kong SAR for over a decade and boasts a track record of success and growth. At Hays in Hong Kong SAR, we operate across the private and public sector, dealing in permanent, temporary and contracting positionsin the following specialisms: Accountancy & Finance, Banking & Financial Services, Construction, Digital Technology, Engineering, Finance Technology, Human Resources, Information Technology, Insurance, Legal, Life Sciences, Marketing & Digital, Office Professionals, Property, Procurement, Supply Chain and Sales. Hays Hong Kong SAR has been awarded the "Best Workplace for Women™" and one of the 'Best Workplaces™in Greater China 2019' by Great Place to Work®.

About Hays

Hays plc (the "Group") is a leading global professional recruiting group. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK and Australia and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments. As at 31 December 2020 the Group employed c.10,000 staff operating from 257 offices in 33 countries across 20 specialisms. For the year ended 30 June 2020:

- the Group reported net fees of £996.2 million and operating profit (pre-exceptional items) of £135.0 million;

- the Group placed around 66,000 candidates into permanent jobs and around 235,000 people into temporary roles;

- 17% of Group net fees were generated in Australia & New Zealand, 26% in Germany, 23% in United Kingdom & Ireland and 34% in Rest of World (RoW);

- the temporary placement business represented 59% of net fees and the permanent placement business represented 41% of net fees;

- IT is the Group's largest specialism, with 25% of net fees, while Accountancy & Finance (15%) and Construction & Property (12%), are the next largest

- Hays operates in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the USA