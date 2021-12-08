Hays : What are Hays Malaysia's Top Ten Talent Trends for 2022?

Moving into 2022, digital transformation will play a key role in shaping growth strategies for companies, in line with the government's push for digitalisation, and is expected to create new roles in some sectors and changing role requirements in others.

"We will continue to see an accelerated pace of digitalisation and virtualisation not just of businesses but also in our way of life. Regardless of sector or role, candidates should take the initiative to develop their digital skills and knowledge, to ensure they are prepared for a new world of work," says Tom Osborne, Managing Director of Hays Malaysia.

At the same time, people have also been changing their approach to evaluating potential jobs. The disruption caused by the pandemic has spurred people to reflect on what they want to get out of their careers, making them more selective about the companies they choose to join.

"Candidates are increasingly asking employers for flexibility to work from home and for assurance of a better work-life balance," says Tom. "Additionally, candidates are also increasingly choosing companies with an automated or integrated tech ecosystem over those that still operate within a manual environment."

This means that digitalisation and digital transformation should be a core part of talent attraction and retention strategies for 2022 as companies prepare for a return to growth and rising headcounts. At the same time, Tom advises candidates to continue upskilling to confidently meet shifting requirements in a rapidly changing world.

"As companies assess their needs, the criteria for roles might evolve. Candidates looking for enter the job market should take the initiative to develop relevant skills and keep abreast of what's happening in their field to prove their relevance and value."

Here are Malaysia's top ten talent trends in 2022:

Accelerated digitalisation driving the demand for Tech professionals Hybrid roles on the rise in Banking and Finance Customer-centric and data-driven marketing coming to the fore Shared Services Centres transforming into Centres of Excellence Company Secretarial roles will require legal expertise Generalist Human Resources roles will make a comeback A reset for Insurers following pandemic shakeup Semiconductor industry braces for a surge in activity Return to growth for Sales sector Significant hiring activity in Life Sciences

