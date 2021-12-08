Log in
Hays : What are Hays Singapore's Top Ten Talent Trends for 2022?

12/08/2021 | 11:42am EST
The pandemic has had significant economic, health, and social impacts in Singapore, disrupting businesses and slowing down recruitment activities over the last two years. With the situation now stabilising and restrictions easing, hiring activities are anticipated to increase in 2022.

"These headcounts will be a mixture of replacement and new roles that have come about as companies try to find pockets of growth and return to pre-Covid levels. This will primarily be seen in the Digital, Healthcare, and Finance sectors," says Kirsty Hulston, Regional Director, Hays Singapore.

For many businesses, part of the return to growth strategy in 2022 will be sustainability. With it firmly on the national agenda, businesses are expected to step up efforts to address climate and sustainability challenges in their business strategies.

"Singapore has been making gradual progress towards sustainability over the years but last year was when there was a noticeable urgency in the way we approach sustainability. As a result, businesses with long-term ESG-centric (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies and robust and transparent sustainability reporting found themselves to be in prime position compared to competitors despite the disruption from the pandemic," says Kirsty.

This collective push in both the public and private has reflected in the growing demand for sustainability-related roles across sectors.

"Far from just a buzzword, sustainability will certainly be entrenched in business strategies beyond 2022. Strategic and operation roles with a focus on ESG are predicted to increase especially in the Finance and Supply Chain sectors."

Here are Singapore's top ten talent trends in 2022:

  1. Spotlight on sustainability in 2022
  2. More ESG roles in Banking and Financial Services companies
  3. Talent Acquisition specialists needed as hiring increases
  4. Logistics operators to focus on supply chain optimisation
  5. Hypergrowth expected in the Technology sector
  6. Consistent demand for Flexible Recruitment
  7. Revolution imminent in Life Sciences
  8. Customer-Centric Marketing will come to the fore
  9. Social Selling and Customer Success rising in prominence
  10. Candidates prioritise companies with hybrid work models
Click here for an analysis of the trends and to download your exclusive Hays Singapore Top Ten Trends for 2022infographic available in PDF format for digital or print use.

-ends-

About Hays Singapore

Hays Specialist Recruitment Pte Ltd, Singapore ("Hays Singapore") is one of Singapore's leading recruitment companies in recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people across a wide range of industries and professions.

Hays has been in Singapore for over a decade and boasts a track record of success and growth. We operate across the private and public sector, dealing in permanent, temporary and contracting positions in more than 15 different specialisms, including Accountancy & Finance, Banking & Financial Services, Digital Technology, Engineering, Finance Technology, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Life Sciences, Marketing & Digital, Office Professionals, Procurement, Supply Chain and Sales. Hays Singapore was named the "Best Small Workplace" in Singapore in 2019 and 2018, and was ranked fourth "Best Multinational Workplace" in Asia 2020 by Great Place to Work®.

About Hays

Hays plc (the "Group") is a leading global professional recruiting group. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK and Australia and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments. As at 30 June 2021 the Group employed c.10,800 staff operating from 256 offices in 33 countries across 20 specialisms. For the year ended 30 June 2021:

- the Group reported net fees of £918.1 million and operating profit of £95.1 million;

- the Group placed around 60,000 candidates into permanent jobs and around 220,000 people into temporary roles;

- 17% of Group net fees were generated in Australia & New Zealand, 27% in Germany, 22% in United Kingdom & Ireland and 34% in Rest of World (RoW);

- the temporary placement business represented 61% of net fees and the permanent placement business represented 39% of net fees;

- Technology is the Group's largest specialism, with 26% of net fees, while Accountancy & Finance (14%) and Construction & Property (12%), are the next largest

- Hays operates in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the USA

Disclaimer

Hays plc published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
