    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS PLC

(HAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
120.10 GBX   +0.92%
Hays : appoints Global Head of Advisory Services
PU
11/10UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/09
AN
Hays : appoints Global Head of Advisory Services

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
Hays, the global leader in workforce solutions and specialist recruitment, announces today that it has appointed Dr Rohan de Rozario as Global Head of Advisory Services.

Hays customers are facing increasingly complex HR challenges and need progressively broader support to address the demands of the new era of work. Hays is responding to these demands by expanding its range of services and investing in the infrastructure and capability to foster deeper partnerships and enhance Hays' customer relationships to that of a 'Leadership Partner'.

The Global Head of Advisory Services role has been created to lead and grow Hays' global HR and organisational advisory services offering, by leveraging Hays' deep market understanding, global scale, and innovative framework, increasing itsability to support clients in addressing people related questions as we navigate the new world of work.

Matthew Dickason, CEO of the Enterprise Solutions division at Hays, says:

"The world of work has undergone significant changes in recent years and as a result the needs of our customers have evolved dramatically. In order to meet these demands, one of the core pillars of our Group strategy is to deliver a broader range of workforce-related services to our customers across the globe, helping them with their wider human capital and talent challenges as well as delivering more value to our relationship.

"By offering them more than just a transactional recruitment relationship, we're helping customers realise the opportunity of not only acquiring the right talent but also playing a core role in shaping their workforces for the future. Ultimately, empowering people and organisations to thrive.

"We're pleased to welcome someone of Rohan's calibre to our team. The depth and breadth of his experience is impressive, and it marks an important chapter in our journey as a company. We're looking forward to working together to add even more value to our customer relationships and explore how we can better support them in this new era of work."

Dr de Rozario has over 22 years of experience in HR strategy and operations. He joins Hays from Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Saudi Arabia where he was the SVP Head of Organisational Development and Change. He has also held senior People Advisory roles at Korn Ferry, EY, HSBC and Deloitte. He has a PhD in Economics and a MSc in International Employment Relations and Human Resource Management. He is also a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD.

-ends-

For more information contact:

Freida Moore, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +44 (0)333 010 7111
E:freida.moore@hays.com

Jon Beasley, Senior Communications Manager
T: +44 (0)333 010 7106
E:Jonathan.beasley@hays.com

About Hays

Hays plc (the "Group") is the world leading specialist in recruitment and workplace solutions, such as RPO and MSP. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK and Australia and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments.

Hays operates in the following markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Chile, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mainland China, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, the UK and the USA.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hays plc published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
