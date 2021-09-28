Hays : deploys RoboRecruiter automation to improve candidate engagement and consultant efficiency globally

Hays plc, the world's leading recruiting experts in qualified, professional, and skilled people announces the worldwide strategic rollout of RoboRecruiter, an automated chatbot solution, that will greatly benefit its candidates and consultants.

As an industry pioneer in recruitment underpinned with market-leading technology, Hays has reset the conversation again. Having already proven that candidates respond to new automated methods of interaction, Hays has now deployed a RoboRecruiter virtual assistant to help Hays' candidates complete routine tasks, providing a more user-friendly, efficient experience.

RoboRecruiter provides a mobile first solution, delivered by SMS, WhatsApp and email with up to 80% response rates, allowing Hays consultants to engage with real-time data as the robot fast-tracks the most relevant candidates to the front of the right queue

Steve Weston, Chief Customer Officer of Hays plc, said:

"The recruitment industry is at a critical junction in the relationship between the rapidly developing world of automation and the more established world of the human consultant. To thrive in this evolving world, we have continually positioned ourselves at the forefront of the digital evolution of recruitment and are now using these technologies to lead the development of deeper, longer-lasting relationships with our customers. We see RoboRecruiter as strategic in delivering that promise through thoughtful automation so that our consultants can focus on the moments that matter to our customers."

Steve Lewis, Global President of RoboRecruiter, said:

"Hays has led the way for many years in breaking ground for the benefit of the candidates it serves and the consultants who form such a key part of the business value. The admin burden on both Hays Candidates and consultants will be greatly reduced to help them focus on meaningful career conversations."

About Hays

Hays plc (the "Group") is a leading global professional recruiting group. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK and Australia and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments. As at 30 June 2021 the Group employed c.10,800 staff operating from 256 offices in 33 countries across 20 specialisms. For the year ended 30 June 2021:

- the Group reported net fees of £918.1 million and operating profit of £95.1 million;

- the Group placed around 60,000 candidates into permanent jobs and around 220,000 people into temporary roles;

- 17% of Group net fees were generated in Australia & New Zealand, 27% in Germany, 22% in United Kingdom & Ireland and 34% in Rest of World (RoW);

- the temporary placement business represented 61% of net fees and the permanent placement business represented 39% of net fees;

- Technology is the Group's largest specialism, with 26% of net fees, while Accountancy & Finance (14%) and Construction & Property (12%), are the next largest

- Hays operates in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the USA

About RoboRecruiter

RoboRecruiter is an award-winning real-time engagement technology. If you're in recruitment, employer branding or candidate experience, you already know that online engagement is a powerful, convenient way to connect and stay connected with your audience. They're incredibly responsive to our thoughtful SMS, WhatsApp and email delivery with 40% of all responses generated in the first 10mins and 60% in the first hour.

Our automated messaging and conversational platform, delivered as a service, will help strengthen your relationship with candidates online, re-engage the long tail parts of ageing databases and surface valuable PALS* data in a GDPR compliant environment. There are many other powerful use-cases where our Chatbots deliver and manage qualification/application journeys against a role, interview scheduling, contractor bench management and ensure only qualified applicants are funnelled after hitting "apply now" to job-posts/submitting their CV/Resume.

*Price/Position, Availability, Location, Skills