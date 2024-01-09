($1 = 0.7851 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|107.7 GBX
|+0.09%
|-1.37%
|-1.37%
|08:41am
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9
|RE
|08:20am
|Hays flags first-half profit below market expectations
|RE
(Reuters) - Recruitment company Hays Plc on Tuesday forecast first-half pre-exceptional operating profit of about 60 million pounds ($76.4 million), below market expectations, hurt by hiring slowdown at the end of three months to Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.7851 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9
|RE
|Hays flags first-half profit below market expectations
|RE
|Grafton promotes Hays's Susan Murray to senior director
|AN
|Will Friday the 13th live up to its reputation?
|Will Friday the 13th live up to its reputation?
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amex, Biogen, Dollar General, Fortinet, Whitbread...
|FTSE 100 Ends Higher Fueled by Energy Stocks
|DJ
|Hays reports decline in quarterly net fees versus "record" prior year
|AN
|Hays plc Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2024
|CI
|Transcript : Hays plc, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 12, 2023
|CI
|Hays Books 9% Decline in Fiscal Q1 Net Fees
|MT
|Recruiter Hays sees lower half-year profit as net fees drops
|RE
|US crypto industry comes to Washington, but faces uphill struggle
|RE
|Hays CEO Dirk Hahn buys GBP100,000 in shares
|AN
|Dirk Hahn acquired an unknown stake in Hays plc for £0.1 million.
|CI
|Hays plc announces an Equity Buyback for 12,000,000 shares.
|CI
|Hays plc authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|FTSE 100 Finishes Higher Despite Fading Nvidia Buzz
|DJ
|Liontrust's bid for GAM fails; Hays names new CEO
|AN
|Harbour Energy Drops After Swinging to 1st Half Loss
|DJ
|Hays plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|FTSE 100 Rises as Bumper Nvidia Results Boost Sentiment
|DJ
|FTSE 100 hits 1-week high on real estate, personal goods shares boost
|RE
|Stocks lifted by Nvidia results, US data
|AN
|Hays to further cut staff as profit falls; appoints new CEO
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.37%
|2 177 M $
|-5.24%
|2 955 M $
|-3.57%
|1 895 M $
|-5.59%
|561 M $