Hays PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment. The Company operates through four geographic regions: Australia & New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom & Ireland, and Rest of World. The Company's consultants work in a range of sectors, covering 21 professional and skilled recruitment specialisms. Its specialisms include technology, accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, engineering and manufacturing, life science, office support, sales and marketing, and other. The Company's Find & Engage recruitment marketing model combines the practices and skills of traditional hiring, and then incorporates new technology and data science to locate candidates at scale. The Candidate engagement with its content and marketing provides data and lays the foundation for its next phase of insight. It operates in approximately 253 offices in 32 countries globally.

Sector Employment Services