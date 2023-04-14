Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hays plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS PLC

(HAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:39:26 2023-04-14 am EDT
114.35 GBX   +0.31%
03:56aHays posts third quarter growth as employers shift to flexible labour
AN
03:29aSuperdry's Turnaround Plan Should Transform Profitability, Cash Flow
DJ
03:00aDr Martens to miss guidance; Hays sees record fees
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hays posts third quarter growth as employers shift to flexible labour

04/14/2023 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Hays PLC on Friday reported revenue growth in the third quarter to June 30, led by employers shifting towards flexible work.

The London-based recruitment company said that during the third quarter, net fees rose 10% on a reported basis, or 5% on a like-for-like basis. "Growth was driven by Temp & Contracting, our largest business and a key strategic focus, as employers shifted their hiring patterns towards more flexible labour, and Perm hiring processes continued to lengthen," said Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox.

Germany produced a "record" performance, with like-for-like net fees rising 23% in the quarter. In the UK however, fees fell by 2%, as the company noted slowed activity levels. In Australia & New Zealand, fees were down 8%.

Looking ahead, Hays said it expects second-half operating profit and conversion rate to be "modestly above" the firm half, provided activity levels remain stable in the fourth quarter ending June 30.

"Our key markets continue to be characterised by acute skill shortages and wage inflation, and we are benefiting from our early management actions to increase fee margins in skill-short markets," CEO Cox added.

Hays shares were 0.7% higher at 114.80 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

All news about HAYS PLC
03:56aHays posts third quarter growth as employers shift to flexible labour
AN
03:29aSuperdry's Turnaround Plan Should Transform Profitability, Cash Flow
DJ
03:00aDr Martens to miss guidance; Hays sees record fees
AN
02:32aRecruitment Group Hays Logs 10% Rise in Net Fees in Fiscal Q3
MT
02:22aRecruitment Group Hays Logs 10% Rose in Net Fees in Fiscal Q3
MT
01:56aStocks to rise after cool US PPI print
AN
04/13Stocks green despite stagnant UK economic growth
AN
03/02HAYS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 389 M 9 254 M 9 254 M
Net income 2023 139 M 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2023 224 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 5,25%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 276 M 2 276 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart HAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hays plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 114,00 GBX
Average target price 146,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Hilton Group Finance Director & Director
Andrew David Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Weston Chief Technology Officer
John Peter Williams Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYS PLC-1.47%2 276
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-11.18%44 060
PAYCHEX, INC.-6.19%39 082
RANDSTAD N.V.-8.11%10 369
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC2.33%7 833
ADECCO GROUP AG6.24%6 029
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer