  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hays plc
  News
  Summary
    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS PLC

(HAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-04-13 am EDT
114.00 GBX   +1.15%
Hays says temporary hiring trend solid after 5% growth in quarterly net fees

04/14/2023 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Hays Plc logo

(Reuters) - British recruitment firm Hays Plc said on Friday client and candidate activity remained solid in its temporary and contracting segment as corporates navigated broader economic uncertainties and rethought their permanent hiring plans.

The global recruitment industry is in the middle of a downturn as sticky inflation and recession fears push companies to cut jobs or freeze hiring, while temporary and contract jobs perform better than permanent roles as employers bide time and try to minimise potential risks.

A slew of major U.S.-based technology firms have started or are set for massive layoffs to rein in costs to ride out the economic slowdown.

"Our key markets continue to be characterised by acute skill shortages and wage inflation, and we are benefiting from our early management actions to increase fee margins in skill-short markets," CEO Alistair Cox said in a statement.

London-based Hays, which largely focuses on white-collar roles and counts technology as its biggest sector, said like-for-like net fees rose 5% to record levels in the three months ended March 31.

Fees from the temporary hiring segment grew 11% while those from the permanent division fell 2% as placement volumes declined, driven by reduced client and candidate confidence.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 389 M 9 254 M 9 254 M
Net income 2023 139 M 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2023 224 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 5,25%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 276 M 2 276 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Hays plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 114,00 GBX
Average target price 146,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Hilton Group Finance Director & Director
Andrew David Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Weston Chief Technology Officer
John Peter Williams Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYS PLC-1.47%2 276
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-11.18%44 060
PAYCHEX, INC.-6.19%39 082
RANDSTAD N.V.-8.11%10 369
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC2.33%7 833
ADECCO GROUP AG6.24%6 029
