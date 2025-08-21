Hays shares fell nearly 5% in London today, after the preliminary announcement of its annual results, in which the British recruitment services firm said it was reducing its final dividend to 0.29 pence per share.



For the full year ended June 30, its total dividend was reduced to 1.24 pence, compared with three pence for the 2023-24 financial year, as part of a "realignment of its dividend and capital allocation framework."



For FY 2024-25, Hays' EPS excluding exceptional items fell by 67% to 1.31 pence, with net commissions down 13% to £972.4 million (-11% LFL).



Market conditions remained challenging this year, with economic and political uncertainty weighing on confidence, longer hiring lead times and lower placement volumes, CEO Dirk Hahn said.