How to advance your career in 2021: “Wilfully disrupt” your job search

Is a new job on your radar for 2021? If so, it'll take a determined and strategic effort to stand out and a willingness to disrupt your pre-COVID-19 job searching model to be successful, according to recruiting experts Hays.

This year, relationship building, the right mindset and continuing the conversation after a rejection letter all feature in Hays's list of how to advance your career in 2021, with the recruiter labelling it the year to "wilfully disrupt" your job search.

"COVID-19 has - and continues to have - a hugely disruptive effect on everything to do with the world of work," says Nick Deligiannis, Managing Director of Hays in Australia & New Zealand. "We're working differently, collaborating differently and prioritising differently than this time last year. Is it any wonder then that you need to approach your job search differently too?

"After all, what worked well when job searching in the past now requires some adjustment. Those who can embrace the new trend to wilfully disrupt their traditional approach to job seeking will be the ones who stand out, land their next job and advance their career."

Hays offers the following tips to advance your career in 2021: