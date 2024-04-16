April 16, 2024 at 02:32 am EDT

(Reuters) - Recruiter Hays posted a fall in quarterly net fees on Tuesday as low client and candidate confidence extended the time taken to fill vacant roles.

The London-based company, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, reported a 14% drop in like-for-like group net fees for the three months ended March 31.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)