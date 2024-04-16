The London-based company, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, reported a 14% drop in like-for-like group net fees for the three months ended March 31.
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
