Official HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. press release

John Collins named Chief Commercial Officer

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today the promotion of John Collins to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In his new role, John will lead the Company’s sales, marketing, customer service and product management teams in North America, as well as the global industrial Flow Control business.

Collins has served as Hayward’s Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer since May 2022. Prior to joining Hayward, Collins was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of E-Z-GO for Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc. In this role, John led global sales, product management, business strategy and brand development for Textron’s E-Z-GO and Cushman vehicle lines. Throughout Collins’ career, he has served in several leadership positions with Textron, including Vice President roles in Consumer Products, Parts & Services and Integrated Supply Chain, as well as Director of Sourcing and Plant Manager.

“John’s exceptional leadership as Hayward’s Chief Supply Chain Officer has been pivotal in shaping our global supply chain activities,” said Hayward’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Holleran. “His strategic vision and contributions to facility sizing in 2023 were instrumental in achieving remarkable service levels and gross margins amid challenging conditions. Over his 18 months with Hayward, John actively connected with our dealers and distributors, solidifying his deep familiarity with the pool business.”

“As Hayward continues to transform the experience of water through exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative technology, I look forward to identifying new market opportunities, building strategic partnerships and optimizing overall customer engagement,” said Collins.

As part of the strategic leadership transition, Hayward has announced the departure of Rick Roetken, President of North America. Hayward has conveyed sincere appreciation for Mr. Roetken’s contributions during his tenure with the Company. This pivotal phase marks a significant chapter in Hayward’s journey, propelling the Company forward and fostering innovation in the pool industry.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

