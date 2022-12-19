Advanced search
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-12-19 pm EST
9.195 USD   +0.49%
01:40pHayward : Announces Promotion of Sean Gallagher to Vice President of Information Technology
PU
12/15Hayward Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/13Stifel Starts Hayward Holdings at Buy With $11 Price Target
MT
Hayward : Announces Promotion of Sean Gallagher to Vice President of Information Technology

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
12/19/2022
Download(opens in new window)

Gallagher's role includes cybersecurity, end user computing, infrastructure, enterprise applications and compliance, among other duties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - December 19, 2022 -- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) ("Hayward" or the "Company"), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today the promotion of Sean Gallagher to Vice President of Information Technology.

"Hayward is using technology to redefine pool ownership, and I am proud to be stepping into an expanded role leading some of the teams that are driving us forward," Gallagher said. "My goal is to make being a Hayward customer, partner and employee a great experience and to keep building on our strong history of disruptive innovation."

Gallagher will manage teams that handle cybersecurity, end-user computing, infrastructure, enterprise applications and compliance, and the company's enterprise resource planning project. He will report to Eifion Jones who serves Hayward as a Senior Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer.

"Our investors, distributors and customers know and trust us because of our strong track record in pool innovation. We lead because our company has talented people like Sean who ranks among the very best in his field. I am looking forward to his leadership in this position and congratulate him on a well-earned promotion," Jones said.

Gallagher joined Hayward as the Senior Director of Global Information Security in 2021 supporting Cybersecurity and IT SOX compliance. Prior to joining Hayward, he held IT and Cybersecurity leadership roles at Sealed Air Corporation, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, and Ernst & Young.

Gallagher earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from Penn State, MBA from the University of South Carolina, and is currently pursuing a Master of Law in Cybersecurity with Texas A&M.


About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward's intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.


Media Relations:
Tanya McNabb
tmcnabb@hayward.com

Investor Relations:
Kevin Maczka
kmaczka@hayward.com

Source: Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Multimedia Files:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hayward Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
