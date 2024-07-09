Emory most recently served as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer for Hayward Pearce was previously the co-founder, president and CEO of ChlorKing, a business Hayward acquired in June 2024

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and outdoor living technology, announced today that Billy Emory will serve in the role of Vice President of Customer Experience. The company also appointed Steve Pearce as the Vice President of Commercial Pools.

“I am excited to be among the first to welcome Billy and Steve to their new roles with Hayward,” said John Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Billy has played a pivotal role in our finance team since joining and has demonstrated a strategic leadership style that makes him well-suited to transform our Customer Experience and lead Hayward’s customer care strategy.”

Having joined Hayward in 2021 Emory previously served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Hayward. He led the build-out of the company’s Global Accounting and Tax Teams, playing an integral role in the reorganization of the company’s Finance team and the creation of the company’s global Center of Excellence structure. In his new role, Emory will be leading the North America team to provide exceptional customer experience.

“Billy has been a key member of our finance team where he has helped build the financial reporting controls and processes that enabled the company to meet expectations for public company reporting. He is now tasked with leading a best-in-industry customer care organization, and I can’t wait to see him bring his leadership and skills to this new endeavor," said Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Hayward.

Prior to joining Hayward, Emory served as the Global Controller at SPX FLOW, Inc., where he led the global controllership functions and integrated outsourced services. He also oversaw financial close and consolidation, supported M&A activities and enhanced compliance and process standardization efforts. Prior to that, Emory spent a decade at PwC in assurance, which included a two-year assignment in Dublin, Ireland. Emory earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a Master of Science in Accounting from Wake Forest University.

Pearce recently joined Hayward from ChlorKing®, a business Hayward acquired in June 2024. There, Pearce was the company’s president and CEO. Pearce co-founded the business in Atlanta in 1999. In his new role, Pearce will manage Hayward’s Commercial Pool organization.

“Part of what made ChlorKing so attractive to us was the wisdom and experience Steve and his team have acquired through decades of leadership in the commercial pool space and the relationships they have built,” Collins said. “Steve was among the first to realize the market opportunity for on-site chlorine generation and salt chlorination, and he has continued to drive innovations that have shaped our industry for decades. The acquisition of ChlorKing and Steve’s new role leading our commercial pool business demonstrates our commitment to investing in and growing within the commercial pool space.”

Steve Pearce brings 20 years of experience as a company founder and executive to Hayward. ChlorKing is a market leader in commercial pool saline chlorinators and UV disinfection systems that sanitize swimming pools and other recreational bodies of water.

Pearce serves on a number of public policy related committees, including the National Sanitization Foundation, which is responsible for codes and policies directly related to the commercial swimming pool industry. Steve grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, and holds a degree in international business.

