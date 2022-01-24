Hayward Attending 2022 Pool and Spa Show in Atlantic City

The Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) team will be at booth #2619

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology is participating in the 2022 Pool and Spa Show in Atlantic City, N.J.

“We are excited to participate in the 2022 Pool and Spa Show. We have spent the last year launching some exciting new platform technology products as well as making strategic acquisitions for the SmartPad™ system. These products and technologies allow pool owners to maximize their backyard experience while at the same time minimize their energy, water and chemical consumption,” said Matt Kimball, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Hayward. “We can’t wait to connect with the industry in Atlantic City and show off ways that pool owners can build better with Hayward.”

Hayward representatives will be on hand at booth #2619 to discuss the company’s award-winning, industry-leading products. The representatives will be available on Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, from 10:00am EST to 5:00pm EST, and on Thursday, January 27, from 10:00am EST until 2:00pm EST.

Earlier this month, Hayward announced it has strengthened its position in the pool technology space by acquiring three companies: Water Works Technologies Group, LLC, which is a water feature and LED lighting business; SmartPower™, the maker of a proprietary communication and LED lighting control technology; and SmartValve, an active fluid management system that integrates into the SmartPad™ system.

Hayward representatives will also be on hand to discuss the company’s products including its line of TriStar™ VS Omni Pumps. The products recently earned recognition from the Consortium for Energy Efficiency for outstanding performance in energy efficiency, demand flexibility, consumer amenity and security. The company’s pumps also earned a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Award for Excellence in Product Design.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

This release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. When used in this release, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “target,” “predict,” “project,” “seek” and similar expressions as they relate to us are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. Hayward has based these forward-looking statements largely on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect Hayward’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Important factors that could affect Hayward’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to execute on our growth strategies and expansion opportunities; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manage disruptions to our global supply chain and the availability of raw materials; our relationships with and the performance of distributors, builders, buying groups, retailers and servicers who sell our products to pool owners; competition from national and global companies, as well as lower cost manufacturers; impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to seasonality and unfavorable economic and business conditions; our ability to identify emerging technological and other trends in our target end markets; our ability to develop, manufacture and effectively and profitably market and sell our new planned and future products; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; regulatory changes and developments affecting our current and future products; volatility in currency exchange rates; our ability to service our existing indebtedness and obtain additional capital to finance operations and our growth opportunities; impacts on our business from political, regulatory, economic, trade, and other risks associated with operating foreign businesses; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, as well as our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit US tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus for Hayward’s initial public offering and in Hayward’s subsequent SEC filings.

