    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
14.91 USD   -11.67%
11:38aHayward Holdings Prices Secondary Common Stock Offering at $14.50 Per Share; Shares Decline
MT
10:49aHayward Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
BU
09:30aHayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 24,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock
BU
Hayward CEO Kevin Holleran and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines Cut Ribbon on New Global Corporate Headquarters, Raise Awareness About Water Safety

05/03/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Hayward actively hires, growing already strong foothold in the Tar Heel State

Olympian Rowdy Gaines on hand in support of Step Into Swim™ initiative to promote safe swimming

Today, Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood with a ribbon cutting featuring three-time Olympic Gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, Hayward CEO Kevin Holleran, and a team of company employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006331/en/

Pictured left to right: Susan Canning, Eifion Jones, Rowdy Gaines, Kevin Holleran, Lesley Billow (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured left to right: Susan Canning, Eifion Jones, Rowdy Gaines, Kevin Holleran, Lesley Billow (Photo: Business Wire)

Hayward has deep connections to North Carolina. Since 1995, the company has had a manufacturing facility in Clemmons, which today employs more than 1,000 people. In October, Hayward furthered its commitment to North Carolina with the opening of a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville, North Carolina.

Last year, the company also announced its intention to relocate its New Jersey headquarters to North Carolina. The company’s new 21,000 square foot office is located in the Vantage South End building and houses approximately 90 employees including Hayward’s senior management, human resources, finance, legal, information technology and sales and marketing teams. Hayward is hiring across the Charlotte-metropolitan area, with open positions posted on Hayward’s career website at www.hayward.com/careers.

“Since 1995 Clemmons has served as our manufacturing hub, and I am excited that we’re adding to that presence by moving our headquarters here to the Queen City. We want to be a great neighbor and an active part of this community,” Holleran said. “Every day in Clemmons and now here in Charlotte we are using cutting-edge technology to develop products that save energy and help people make the most of their pools and backyards. We want to continue growing and developing our team here in North Carolina and look forward to taking advantage of the strong talent pool in the area.”

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines joined the Company to cut the ribbon. Hayward is a platinum-level sponsor of Step Into Swim™, a 10-year initiative organized by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance to create one million more swimmers. In 2021, Step Into Swim™ awarded 22 grants to facilities across the country including in North Carolina.

“Whether you’re just learning to walk or you’re using a walker, knowing how to swim safely can improve your life,” Gaines said. “Step Into Swim’s goal is to equip kids and adults with the skills they need to swim safely. To date, we have funded more than 280,000 swimming lessons nationwide, and we’ve been able to do it because of Hayward’s support and the support of its peers in the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance. I am so excited to help Hayward open this new headquarters.”

May is National Water Safety Month, an annual awareness campaign coordinated by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance with support from the American Red Cross, National Recreation and Park Association and the World Waterpark Association. Hayward is a member of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and a sponsor of Step Into Swim™.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

About Step Into Swim

Step Into Swim, with support from founding partner Every Child A Swimmer, is an initiative of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance committed to safe swim education and drowning prevention. The initiative provides children with the education and learn-to-swim programming they need to be safer in the water.

Since 2012, the Step Into Swim program has provided more than 285,000 children with swimming lessons. The organization’s goal is to raise $500,000 a year for Step Into Swim initiatives.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 571 M - -
Net income 2022 282 M - -
Net Debt 2022 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 823 M 3 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 92,8%
