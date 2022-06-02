Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hayward Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 03:25:45 pm EDT
16.07 USD   +3.11%
05/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Hayward Holdings' Price Target to $15 From $19, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
05/26HAYWARD : Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Hayward Holdings, Inc. Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May-26-2022 09:10 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hayward® Expands Presence in Outdoor Living Market with Acquisition from Halco Lighting Technologies®

06/02/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Specialty Lighting Business grows Hayward’s product line both in and around the pool

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today the acquisition of the specialty lighting business of Halco Lighting Technologies (“Halco”).

Halco’s specialty lighting business includes a robust portfolio of lighting solutions serving the residential and commercial pool, spa, fountain, and landscape lighting market segments. The products are recognized as industry leaders in their respective categories and includes established lighting brands such as ColorSplash®, J&J ElectronicsTM, PureWhite®, and Sollos®. The acquisition reinforces Hayward’s leadership and commitment to the pool and spa lighting business and marks another step in the Company’s entry into the landscape and bulb market.

“We’re excited to bring these lighting platforms into our business and provide customers with the ability to control even more of their outdoor living space in the palm of their hand by leveraging Hayward’s leading OmniLogic® automation technology,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. “I’m proud of the Company’s ongoing innovation, and our ability to continue to leverage Omni® through the integration of smart, connected products to deliver ambiance and comfort with our simple to use Omni App. Consumers are excited about unique options to enhance their outdoor oasis.”

OmniLogic, Hayward's cloud-based pool and spa automation platform, has long set the industry standard for pool control and management—including integration with voice-enabled devices (via Amazon® Alexa® and Google Assistant®). OmniLogic plays a central role in Hayward’s innovative SmartPad™ collection of connected equipment, which has been an area of rapid development and growth for the Company in recent years.

“We are proud and excited to see the business enter its next chapter of growth and expansion under Hayward’s ownership,” said Chris Chickanosky, CEO of Halco Lighting Technologies.

This acquisition builds upon Hayward’s strong growth momentum, following the earlier announced acquisitions of Water Works, SmartPower™ and SmartValve. Hayward’s portfolio of technology and products is working to deliver more sustainable, energy-efficient and easy to use solutions for the outdoor space.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
05/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Hayward Holdings' Price Target to $15 From $19, Maintains Equalw..
MT
05/26HAYWARD : Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Hayward Holdings, Inc. Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Indust..
CI
05/19HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Hayward Holdings, Inc. Approves Appointment of Ed Ward as Director
CI
05/17INSIDER SELL : Hayward Holdings
MT
05/17Hayward Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
BU
05/16Hayward Holdings Appoints John Collins Chief Supply Chain Officer
MT
05/16Hayward Appoints New Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer
BU
05/16Hayward Holdings, Inc. Appoints John Collins as Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Cha..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 581 M - -
Net income 2022 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 529 M 3 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hayward Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,58 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion S. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Jason Anthony Peters Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-40.60%3 529
IDEX CORPORATION-19.01%14 547
GRACO INC.-22.22%10 612
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-34.24%4 759
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION3.14%4 123
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-22.04%3 445