Hayward Holdings: 50% of Pool Owners Are Worried About a Chlorine Shortage

07/07/2021 | 09:05am EDT
More than 60% Say Investigating Alternative Sanitization Techniques is a Priority

Survey Uncovers Misperceptions About Chlorine Alternatives

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the results of its “Pool Trends” survey. Conducted by Prodege LLC, the survey polled 500 U.S. pool owners or homeowners considering a pool (“intenders”) over the age of 25 to understand their preferences, concerns and potential remodel plans.

The survey, which was conducted after a fire caused by Hurricane Laura burned down a large chlorine plant in Westlake, La. resulting in a nationwide chlorine shortage, shows that 76% of survey respondents who own a pool sanitize with chlorine. Half (50%) of survey respondents say they are “somewhat” to “very” worried about a chlorine shortage. More than 60% of respondents called investigating alternative sanitization techniques a priority (46%) or high priority (16%).

“This survey reinforces what we’re hearing from pool installers and owners: people are concerned about shortages of chlorine and want to investigate other options for cleaning their pools,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. “The shortage is not the only factor driving conversion from traditional chlorine. Our pool owners are attracted to the gentler and more comfortable swimming experience alternative sanitization systems can provide.”

42% of survey respondents who own a pool say they plan to remodel, while 35% say they are “on the fence.” One quarter say they will install a salt chlorine generator, which are currently used by just under 20% of pool owners in the survey.

“We are seeing evidence of a serious shift away from traditional chlorination systems to alternatives such as salt chlorine generators, which turn salt into chlorine, or products that use an advanced oxidation process and require less chlorine, like Hydrapure®,” said Holleran. “This shift has big implications for the industry, considering the 25 million pools worldwide.”

Survey Uncovers Chlorine Misperceptions

The Hayward Pool Trends survey found that 42% of respondents say they feel chlorine is more effective than other sanitization options.

“In fact, salt chlorination is as effective, if not more effective than other forms of chlorine due to potency and consistency of delivery,” said Stuart Baker, Hayward’s Vice President of Business Development. “It is also more convenient.”

Additionally, 24% say they aren’t aware of other sanitization options. Other alternative sanitization technologies include ultraviolet (UV), Ozone (O3) or hydroxyl radicals (AOP), which are not designed to replace chlorine, but rather supplement existing chlorination systems. Adding one or all of these technologies provides cleaner water while reducing the amount of chlorine needed to properly sanitize the pool.

“We’ll continue to educate the pool industry that great alternatives to traditional chlorine exist that are cost-effective, work extremely well, and can provide a better swimming experience overall,” concluded Holleran.

Survey Methodology

The survey of 500 U.S. respondents age 25+ who either own a pool or are a homeowner considering one was fielded June 9-16, 2021 with a margin of error of +/-5% points at the 99% confidence level.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub®, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin® CAT Controllers®, HCP™ Pumps and Saline C® Series.


© Business Wire 2021
