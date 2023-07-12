Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today it will report its second quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.hayward.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 886-7786 or (416) 764-8658 or by clicking on this link for telephone access to the live call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Hayward website or by dialing (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671. The access code for the replay is 63731594. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2023.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

Source: Hayward Holdings, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712539250/en/