    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
9.000 USD   +1.47%
Hayward Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
BU
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Hayward Holdings to $12 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
KeyBanc Adjusts Hayward Holdings' Price Target to $14 from $16, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Hayward Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

10/14/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today it will report its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

To access the live conference call, please register in advance by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c0ffcc93&confId=42857. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique access code for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.hayward.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Hayward website or by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (44) 204-525-0658. The access code for the replay is 480626. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2022.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 336 M - -
Net income 2022 208 M - -
Net Debt 2022 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 943 M 1 943 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,00 $
Average target price 14,20 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion S. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Jason Anthony Peters Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-65.69%1 943
IDEX CORPORATION-13.76%15 383
GRACO INC.-24.37%10 311
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-9.46%3 963
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-45.94%3 570
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-19.77%3 293