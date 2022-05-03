Log in
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 11:02:01 am EDT
15.02 USD   -11.05%
10:49aHayward Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
BU
09:30aHayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 24,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock
BU
05/02Hayward Holdings Sets Secondary Offering; Launches Share Repurchase Program
MT
Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

05/03/2022 | 10:49am EDT
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development, will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference at the Conrad Hotel in New York, New York on May 10, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 10 at 1:50 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and additional company information can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 573 M - -
Net income 2022 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 823 M 3 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,88 $
Average target price 22,33 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion S. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Douglas F. Londal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-35.65%3 823
IDEX CORPORATION-19.57%14 466
GRACO INC.-21.72%10 680
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION7.42%4 294
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-41.72%4 160
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-24.88%3 297