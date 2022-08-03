Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hayward Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:14 2022-08-03 pm EDT
11.73 USD   +1.34%
12:23pHayward Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference
BU
07/29HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/29Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for Hayward Holdings to $12 From $15, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference

08/03/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that it will be participating in the Jefferies Industrials Conference at The InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York on August 9, 2022.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat and additional company information can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
12:23pHayward Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference
BU
07/29HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/29Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for Hayward Holdings to $12 From $15, Maintains Equa..
MT
07/29KeyBanc Adjusts Hayward Holdings' Price Target to $16 from $19.50, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
07/29Goldman Sachs Downgrades Hayward Holdings to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Overcome Early Weakness, Ending with Strong Gains
MT
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance but Chipmakers Still Sagging in Recent Trade
MT
07/28SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Hayward Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Hayward Holdings Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Net Sales Rise, Miss Estimates; FY2022 Net Sales O..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 347 M - -
Net income 2022 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 498 M 2 498 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hayward Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,57 $
Average target price 15,15 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion S. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Jason Anthony Peters Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-55.89%2 498
IDEX CORPORATION-12.57%15 704
GRACO INC.-17.58%11 238
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION9.41%4 376
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-36.66%4 368
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-3.24%4 154