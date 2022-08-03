Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that it will be participating in the Jefferies Industrials Conference at The InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York on August 9, 2022.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat and additional company information can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

