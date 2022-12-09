Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hayward Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
9.010 USD   -0.22%
04:17pHayward Industries Announces Successful Incremental Senior Secured Term Loan
BU
11/22Hayward : Announces Promotion of Regina Payne to Vice President of Human Resources
PU
11/08Transcript : Hayward Holdings, Inc. Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference 2022, Nov-08-2022 09:05 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hayward Industries Announces Successful Incremental Senior Secured Term Loan

12/09/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Hayward Industries, Inc. has successfully secured commitments for an incremental senior secured term loan (“Incremental Term Loan B”) in an aggregate principal amount of $125 million. Proceeds will be used to repay ABL revolver borrowings, fund cash to the balance sheet, and pay related fees and expenses.

The Incremental Term Loan B will be issued with an original issue discount of 4.00% and will bear interest at a floating rate of Term SOFR (with a 0.50% floor) plus 3.25% per annum. The Incremental Term Loan B will mature in May 2028.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this financing as it improves our liquidity and will be net leverage neutral,” commented Eifion Jones, Hayward’s Chief Financial Officer. “With the completion of this financing we will have increased our financial flexibility, enhancing our ability to accelerate growth and reinvest into the business.”

The closing of the Incremental Term Loan B is expected to occur later this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Hayward that are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. These statements include statements about the Incremental Term Loan B, including Hayward’s intended use of proceeds there from and the timing of the closing of the Incremental Term Loan B. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “target,” “predict,” “project,” “seek” and similar expressions as they relate to us are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements.

Hayward has based these forward-looking statements largely on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect Hayward’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Important factors that could affect the Company’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those related to whether or not Hayward will be able to consummate the Incremental Term Loan B on the timeline or with the terms anticipated. In addition, Hayward’s business, financial condition and results of operations are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form-10K.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this press release. Unless required by United States federal securities laws, Hayward neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
04:17pHayward Industries Announces Successful Incremental Senior Secured Term Loan
BU
11/22Hayward : Announces Promotion of Regina Payne to Vice President of Human Resources
PU
11/08Transcript : Hayward Holdings, Inc. Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global Indu..
CI
11/03Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
11/02HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/02Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Hayward Holdings to $10.50 From $12, Maintains Ne..
MT
11/01Hayward Holdings' Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Drop, Beat Wall Street Forecast; Shar..
MT
11/01Transcript : Hayward Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Hayward Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/01Tranche Update on Hayward Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 316 M - -
Net income 2022 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 908 M 1 908 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 408
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hayward Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,03 $
Average target price 11,10 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion S. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Jason Anthony Peters Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-65.57%1 908
IDEX CORPORATION-0.54%17 659
GRACO INC.-15.19%11 522
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-34.99%4 640
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-1.08%3 926
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-15.31%3 721