Hayward : Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K
- Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of common stock of Hayward Holdings, Inc., registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (Registration No. 333-264617) filed on May 2, 2022, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.
SEC Registration Fee
$
31,536.76
Legal fees and expenses
250,000
Accounting fees and expenses
150,000
Blue Sky fees and expenses
10,000
Printing expenses
20,000
Miscellaneous
338,463.24
Total
$
800,000
Sales 2023
1 046 M
-
-
Net income 2023
102 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
845 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
27,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
2 469 M
2 469 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,17x
EV / Sales 2024
2,75x
Nbr of Employees
1 980
Free-Float
86,8%
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
11,83 $
Average target price
13,32 $
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
