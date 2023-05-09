Advanced search
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
11.83 USD   +1.98%
Hayward : Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K
Hayward Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Hayward Prices Secondary Offering of 21 Million Shares at $11.85/Share; Shares Fall
Hayward : Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
- Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution

The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of common stock of Hayward Holdings, Inc., registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (Registration No. 333-264617) filed on May 2, 2022, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.

SEC Registration Fee $ 31,536.76
Legal fees and expenses 250,000
Accounting fees and expenses 150,000
Blue Sky fees and expenses 10,000
Printing expenses 20,000
Miscellaneous 338,463.24
Total $ 800,000

Hayward Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
