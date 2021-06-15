Log in
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Hayward : reg; Holdings, Leading Pool Equipment Designer and Manufacturer, Expands Capacity by Adding New Southeast Distribution Center

06/15/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
Expansion is part of Hayward’s ongoing investments to meet demand for outdoor living products

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or “the Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the addition of a new distribution center in Mocksville, N.C. The Company’s largest distribution facility, the new center will be 326,000 square feet and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. Once completed, the Mocksville center, combined with the Company’s existing facility in Clemmons, N.C., will bring Hayward's Southeast-based footprint to approximately 1.3 million square feet of combined manufacturing and distribution operations.

The Mocksville distribution facility will service the Company’s expanding North American, European, Australian, and Latin American markets. The facility will also include a customer and technical training center designed to promote and support the growth of Hayward’s channel partners. The Mocksville project completes a distribution expansion program that includes the 2020 launch of a world-class distribution facility located in Phoenix, Ariz.

Hayward's investment in expanding its distribution facilities underscores the Company’s commitment to servicing its expanding global customer base. It also highlights Hayward’s vertical integration capabilities, which allow it to quickly ramp up production of supplies to meet demand in the outdoor living space, as well as provide alternate solutions when faced with issues such as the current chlorine shortage.

“Investment in outdoor living areas – of which the pool is often the centerpiece – is a trend that we’ve seen for several years and one that is poised to continue for the long term, driven by millennial preferences as well as baby boomers investing in their homes,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward Holdings. “There are 25 million and growing pools worldwide, and owners increasingly want to upgrade their pools with smart home automation and alternatives to traditional chlorine, such as salt chlorine generators.”

“The amount of money that consumers are spending on pool equipment has doubled in the past 10 years,” continued Holleran. “We have a lifetime relationship with pool owners, which means we need to be able to get them their equipment when and where they need it. This promise to customers is a big part of our capacity investment strategy.”

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub®, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™ CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 263 M - -
Net income 2021 181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 397 M 5 397 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,88 $
Last Close Price 23,84 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Douglas F. Londal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%5 397
IDEX CORPORATION10.86%16 768
GRACO INC.1.82%12 482
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.24.32%6 491
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION14.74%5 510
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.15.59%3 718