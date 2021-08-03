Log in
    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Hayward : to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

08/03/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development, will be participating in the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 4, at 11:00 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast along with an investor presentation can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 375 M - -
Net income 2021 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 128 M 5 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hayward Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,65 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin P. Holleran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eifion S. Jones Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark McFadden Director
Timothy John Walsh Director
Douglas F. Londal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%5 128
IDEX CORPORATION13.42%17 171
GRACO INC.7.59%13 213
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.32.13%6 751
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION14.11%5 480
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.16.79%3 757