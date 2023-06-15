INVESTIGATION ACTION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) and certain of its officers and directors issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors in violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Hayward securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, selling products primarily to distributors, major pool builders, buying groups, servicers, and specialty on-line resellers, all of which, in turn, sell Hayward’s products to the pool owner. Hayward purports to have good channel inventory knowledge as channel partners report inventory positions directly to the Company.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward revealed that its channel partners planned to reduce the inventory on hand, requiring Hayward to reduce its 2022 guidance. On this news, Hayward’s stock declined over 18%.

