    HAYW   US4212981009

HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

(HAYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:53:12 2023-06-15 am EDT
11.13 USD   +0.27%
09:36aInvestigation Action Notice : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)
BU
06/12Investigation Alert : The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Hayward Holdings, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit - (NYSE: HAYW)
PR
06/12Hayw Fraud Alert : Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Hayward Holdings, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws
PR
INVESTIGATION ACTION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)

06/15/2023 | 09:36am EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) and certain of its officers and directors issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors in violation of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Hayward securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, selling products primarily to distributors, major pool builders, buying groups, servicers, and specialty on-line resellers, all of which, in turn, sell Hayward’s products to the pool owner. Hayward purports to have good channel inventory knowledge as channel partners report inventory positions directly to the Company.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward revealed that its channel partners planned to reduce the inventory on hand, requiring Hayward to reduce its 2022 guidance. On this news, Hayward’s stock declined over 18%.

If you purchased or otherwise own Hayward securities and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2023
