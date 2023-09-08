The Mucerino Law Group, PLLC announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who acquired shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) common stock between March 2, 2022, and July 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you held Hayward common stock during this time and have incurred financial losses, our committed team is here to offer steadfast support.

The Allegations: What Investors Need to Know

Allegedly, Hayward and its management participated in a channel-stuffing scheme, artificially boosting short-term sales and earnings. The company oversaturated channel partners with excess inventory, well beyond actual demand, leading to a surplus that caused significant destocking later in 2022. These actions are believed to have not only hampered future sales but also compromised Hayward’s ability to serve its customers effectively.

It is further alleged that Hayward's management withheld this information, providing materially false statements about their business operations and future prospects.

Your Rights and the Opportunity to Be a Lead Plaintiff

If you have experienced financial setbacks due to these alleged activities, you may qualify to become a lead plaintiff. You have until October 2, 2023, to take on this role, which allows you to represent the class throughout the legal process. Note that participation in any potential recovery is possible without having to serve as the lead plaintiff.

Why Should You Choose The Mucerino Law Group, PLLC?

Our firm embodies dedication and hard work, ensuring that we always aim for optimal outcomes for our clients. When you choose to work with us, you align with a passionate and tireless team that puts client needs at the forefront. We are devoted to securing the best resolutions for those we represent. For more insights and a complimentary case review, kindly visit our website at https://haywardlawsuit.com.

Take Action Now

If you owned Hayward common stock between March 2, 2022, and July 27, 2022, and experienced financial losses, The Mucerino Law Group, PLLC stands ready to vigorously defend your rights and guide you through the legal landscape. For consultation, don’t hesitate to contact us at nm@themucerinolawgroup.com.

This press release may be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions, as governed by applicable law and ethical rules.

