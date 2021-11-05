[Delayed]CORPORATE REPORT 2021

Ambitionto

Through construction, we are committed to helping to bring about a world in which all people can live safe, comfortable lives attuned to the environment. Throughout its history, while facing constant changes in society, Hazama Ando has worked together as a Group to build better value. Amid growing calls in society for a sustainable future, we are poised and ready to take on new challenges.

Corporate Symbol

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION's corporate symbol features large, swirling currents crossing over a square form, in a design that simultaneously expresses reliability, energy, and strength. The square form, suggesting stability, represents a wealth of achievements and trust cultivated over many years of history, and a genuine "customer first" attitude. The large swirls are symbols of HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION's determination to cherish the individual values of the merged companies, while creating new value through a bold and unconstrained pursuit of fresh challenges. And the motion suggested in the design represents how HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION will continuously evolve and grow, without being confined to conventional ideas.