End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/05
769 JPY   -1.91%
[Delayed]CORPORATE REPORT 2021
PU
Hazama Ando Spends $1 Million in Share Buyback
MT
HAZAMA ANDO : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Own Share Purchase
PU
[Delayed]CORPORATE REPORT 2021

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ambition to Action

CORPORATE REPORT 2021

INDEX

03 History

Hazama Ando's History and Track Record of Accomplishments

05 Value Creation Strategy

Hazama Ando's value creation strategy for contributing to a sustainable society

09 Message from the President

13 Strategic Focus

Medium-Term Management Plan: Actions in Our Four Value Creation Strategies

17 Message from the CFO

19 Innovation Front

Case 1 Construction that Helps Bring about a Sustainable Future

Case 2 Hazama Ando's Building Operations Are Driven by a Multinational Team

23 Corporate Governance

Ensuring Fair and Honest Corporate Activities Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

27 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

29 Review of Operations

Civil Engineering

Building Construction

Overseas Operations

35 Material Topics

Overview of Sustainability Strategies

  1. Group Companies
  2. Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Stock Information
  1. Corporate Profile
    Editorial Policy
  2. Organization Chart
  3. Third-PartyOpinion

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Ambitionto

Through construction, we are committed to helping to bring about a world in which all people can live safe, comfortable lives attuned to the environment. Throughout its history, while facing constant changes in society, Hazama Ando has worked together as a Group to build better value. Amid growing calls in society for a sustainable future, we are poised and ready to take on new challenges.

Corporate Symbol

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION's corporate symbol features large, swirling currents crossing over a square form, in a design that simultaneously expresses reliability, energy, and strength. The square form, suggesting stability, represents a wealth of achievements and trust cultivated over many years of history, and a genuine "customer first" attitude. The large swirls are symbols of HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION's determination to cherish the individual values of the merged companies, while creating new value through a bold and unconstrained pursuit of fresh challenges. And the motion suggested in the design represents how HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION will continuously evolve and grow, without being confined to conventional ideas.

01

The Evolution of Hazama Ando's Business

Civil Engineering 

Building Construction 

Overseas Operations 

This segment is charged with

This segment supports the entire life

upholding social capital, ranging from

cycle of buildings, from the planning

roads, railway lines, and other

stage to design, construction,

transportation networks to water,

maintenance, and renewal. We plan

sewage, electricity, and other lifelines

building specifications, construction

as well as energy facilities, which

periods, and costs to address the

together form the foundation that

needs and conditions of customers. In

enables people to live safe, secure,

addition to safety, quality, and

and comfortable lives. Furthermore,

process control, our construction also

we will continue to respond to the

takes the surrounding area and

needs of society, including soil

environment into consideration to

remediation and other environmental

provide optimal buildings and

measures and the maintenance

services for our customers.

and renewal of social capital,

including disaster prevention and

mitigation efforts.

Action

For half a century, we have been engaged in construction in various countries and regions worldwide. We currently have branch offices in Asia and North America and maintain a presence in numerous countries. We contribute to social development in each locale through infrastructure development and by providing total support to customers preparing to expand overseas.

About this Report

Hazama Ando published Corporate Report 2021, integrating financial and non-financial information, to give our stakeholders a clearer idea of the outline of our management strategy and its essential results.

For more information on our ongoing CSR activities and environmental data, please see Sustainability Report 2021.

Corporate Report 2021

Sustainability Report 2021

Summary and goals of management strategies in

Details of CSR activities in line with the Group's

Ambition

line with the Group's long-term vision and

materiality.

to Action

medium-term management plan.

SUSTAINABILITY

2021

Disclosure regarding ongoing activities.

コーポレートレポート2021

CORPORATE REPORT 2021

Outline of financial and non-financial management

1

安藤ハザマのサステナビリティ戦略

Environmental data (incorporating the former

strategies and results.

5

マテリアリティ1

Environmental Factsheet).

社会課題の解決と社会への価値創造

マテリアリティ2

地球環境の保護と調和

18

マテリアリティ3

サステナブル経営の推進と責任の徹底

CORPORATE REPORT 2021

02

History

Hazama Ando's History and Track Record of Accomplishments

Evolving Day by History

Day Across Generations

From the outset, taking on unparalleled building projects has been at the very heart of the Group.

Since the founding of its predecessor companies, Hazama Ando has never been satisfied with the status quo. We have always taken on the challenge of creating new value, such as being first in Japan to engage in novel construction projects and adopt new methods and aiming to achieve the highest technical standards in Japan and overseas. Our identity and the source of our competitive strengths are rooted in contributing to people's lives and to society by drawing on the robust technological capabilities and experience we have built up over the years.

ANDO CORPORATION

Civil Engineering

Completion

In a Nutshell

Eitai Bridge (Tokyo)

1924

Designated as an Important Cultural

Property, chosen by the Japan Society of

Civil Engineers as its first Civil Engineering

Heritage site. The foundation was built

using a caisson construction method for

the first time in Japan.

Sakuma Dam

1956

The first major mechanized construction

(Shizuoka Prefecture)

project of Japan's post-war era.

Kurobe Dam

1963

A concrete arch dam built to generate

(Toyama Prefecture)

power to make up for power shortages

during Japan's high economic growth

period. At 186 meters, its crest height is

still the highest in Japan.

Kan-Etsu Tunnel, Kan-Etsu

1982 The longest mountain expressway tunnel

Expressway (Gunma Prefecture)

in Japan.

Seikan Tunnel, Yoshioka

1985 When it opened, this railway tunnel was

Section (Hokkaido)

the longest in the world (53.8 kilometers).

We were in charge of the Yoshioka section

on the Hokkaido side.

Shirashima Oil Storage

1996 Japan's largest offshore tank-type oil

Base (Fukuoka Prefecture)

storage base.

Japan Society of Civil Engineers

Outstanding Civil Engineering

Achievement Award 1996

Toei Oedo Line

2000 This project's trying conditions included a

(Subway Line No. 12),

densely developed underground

environment, as well as easily collapsible

Roppongi-Aoyama Section

ground and the need to build under high

(Tokyo)

water pressure. To clear these hurdles, we

used a 4-circular face shield method to

build the station shield, a world-first

achievement.

Japan Society of Civil Engineers

Outstanding Civil Engineering

Achievement Award 1999

Dai Ninh Hydropower

2007 Located northeast of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh

Project Contract CW2

City, this hydroelectric power plant consists

of two main dams, four saddle dams, and a

(Vietnam)

connecting waterway, and has a maximum

output of 300,000 kW of electricity.

Uji Bridge, Ise Grand

2010 Both the shrine buildings and the Uji

Shrine (Mie Prefecture)

Bridge are rebuilt once every 20 years.

This was the third time for the Company

to be entrusted with the work of

rebuilding the bridge.

Building Construction Completion

In a Nutshell

Ehime Prefectural Office

1928

Japan's third-oldest active prefectural

(Ehime Prefecture)

government office building with great

historical value.

Itochu Corporation Tokyo

1980

A spacious light court (atrium) stands at

Headquarters Building

the center of this building, which covers

about 112,000 square meters and was built

(Tokyo)

in about a year and a half.

23rd BCS Prize

Keio University Library,

1981

Half of the collection of this huge library,

Mita Media Center (Tokyo)

which covers about 15,000 square meters, is

located on five underground floors, in

consideration of the surrounding landscape.

24th BCS Prize

Honda Aoyama Building

1985

This project is known as Japan's first

(Tokyo)

full-scale intelligent building.

28th BCS Prize

Tokyo Sea Life Park (Tokyo)

1989

This building's broad rooftop fountain pool

blends in with Tokyo Bay in the background,

creating a beautiful marine landscape.

32nd BCS Prize

Japan Racing Association

1990

This renovation project marked the 60th

(JRA) Nakayama

anniversary of Nakayama Racecourse, and

included Japan's first curving escalator.

Racecourse Grandstand

(Chiba Prefecture)

Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo)

1995

A lift-up method was used to improve

construction accuracy and safety and save labor required to lift the materials used to build this project, one of Japan's largest convention facilities.

38th BCS Prize

Petronas Twin Towers

1997 The tallest building in the world (452 meters)

(Tower I) (Malaysia)

at the time of construction, this tower

remains the tallest 20th-century skyscraper.

Toppan Koishikawa

2000 Built as part of Toppan Printing's 100th

Building (Tokyo)

anniversary commemoration, this building

features an impressive curved glass curtain

exterior wall.

42nd BCS Prize

HAZAMA

Shin-Takeoka Tunnel

2013 The excavation cross section of this twin

Southern TOHOKU

2007 Japan's first privately operated particle

(Kagoshima Prefecture)

tunnel is about 380 square meters, making

Proton Therapy Center

beam cancer treatment facility, and the first

it Japan's largest expressway tunnel.

(Fukushima Prefecture)

such project to be both designed and built

Japan Society of Civil Engineers

by a construction company.

Outstanding Civil Engineering

Achievement Award 2013

03

2013 Birth of Hazama Ando

With a view to bringing about a sustainable society, the Hazama Ando Group will continue to create further value.

Today's society offers many opportunities and challenges, ranging from economic globalization and diversifying values to increasingly grave environmental issues. Since the merger of our two companies in 2013, the Group has been keenly aware of the importance of realizing a sustainable society and has been pursuing building operations centered on our Group management strategy.

Civil Engineering

Building Construction

Ohashi Junction to the Shinagawa Route on the Shuto

Expressway Central Circular Route (C2) (Tokyo)

2014

The first project in the world to employ a segment-based tunneling method in which two shield tunnels advancing in parallel open up the tunnel without open-air excavation except for the shield entry point.

Japan Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award 2014

Honda de Mexico Transmission Plant (Mexico)

2014

Becoming Mexico's largest automotive plant at the time of construction, Japanese design specifications were converted to Mexican specifications and large-scale construction was completed in only 13 months.

Shin-Tomei Expressway Okazaki Service Area (Aichi Prefecture) 2015

This project involved the large-scale removal of 3.8 million cubic meters of embankment and slope reinforcement along the entire main line, in connection with construction of the main expressway line and Okazaki Service Area.

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport FUJIMI (Saitama Prefecture)

2015

We designed and built this shopping mall, the largest commercial complex along the Tobu-Tojo Railway Line. By targeting efficiency and labor saving in the construction phase, we realized a short construction period of about a year and four months.

Sindhuli Road (Nepal)

2015

Construction of this highway began in 1996 as an ODA project by the Japanese government. The 160-kilometer road was built over 19 years in mountainous terrain. Japan Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award 2015, Japan Construction International Award 2020

Tsugaru Dam (Aomori Prefecture)

2016

Positioned as the redevelopment of the Meya Dam located 60 meters upstream, this multipurpose dam used a cruising roller compacted dam-concrete method to shorten the construction period.

Japan Society of Civil Engineers Civil Engineering Design Grand Prize 2018, Japan Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award 2017

Nippon Seinen-Kan & JAPAN SPORT COUNCIL

Administrative Building (Tokyo)

2017

This large-scalemixed-use complex, which includes a theater, hotel, and office space, used the lift-up method to lift mega truss structural components.

Honmaru Palace, Nagoya Castle (Aichi Prefecture)

2018

Referred to as the crown jewel of Japanese castle palaces, this palace in 1930 was first to be designated as a National Treasure under a new law, but was destroyed by bombing during World War II. The castle keep was rebuilt in 1959 (by our Company) and the entire palace faithfully restored 59 years later.

CORPORATE REPORT 2021

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 364 B 3 196 M 3 196 M
Net income 2022 16 867 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 139 B 1 220 M 1 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 857
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hazama Ando Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 769,00 JPY
Average target price 960,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masato Fukutomi President & Representative Director
Fuminori Hirosue Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinya Miyamori Director & General Manager-Administration
Mariko Kitagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mieko Kuwayama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION6.81%1 244
VINCI14.64%61 602
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%35 960
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 555
FERROVIAL, S.A.21.02%22 785
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD103.61%18 703