[Delayed]CORPORATE REPORT 2021

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Ambitionto
Through construction, we are committed to helping to bring about a world in which all people can live safe, comfortable lives attuned to the environment. Throughout its history, while facing constant changes in society, Hazama Ando has worked together as a Group to build better value. Amid growing calls in society for a sustainable future, we are poised and ready to take on new challenges.
Corporate Symbol
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION's corporate symbol features large, swirling currents crossing over a square form, in a design that simultaneously expresses reliability, energy, and strength. The square form, suggesting stability, represents a wealth of achievements and trust cultivated over many years of history, and a genuine "customer first" attitude. The large swirls are symbols of HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION's determination to cherish the individual values of the merged companies, while creating new value through a bold and unconstrained pursuit of fresh challenges. And the motion suggested in the design represents how HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION will continuously evolve and grow, without being confined to conventional ideas.
The Evolution of Hazama Ando's Business
Civil Engineering
Building Construction
Overseas Operations
This segment is charged with
This segment supports the entire life
upholding social capital, ranging from
cycle of buildings, from the planning
roads, railway lines, and other
stage to design, construction,
transportation networks to water,
maintenance, and renewal. We plan
sewage, electricity, and other lifelines
building specifications, construction
as well as energy facilities, which
periods, and costs to address the
together form the foundation that
needs and conditions of customers. In
enables people to live safe, secure,
addition to safety, quality, and
and comfortable lives. Furthermore,
process control, our construction also
we will continue to respond to the
takes the surrounding area and
needs of society, including soil
environment into consideration to
remediation and other environmental
provide optimal buildings and
measures and the maintenance
services for our customers.
and renewal of social capital,
including disaster prevention and
mitigation efforts.
Action
For half a century, we have been engaged in construction in various countries and regions worldwide. We currently have branch offices in Asia and North America and maintain a presence in numerous countries. We contribute to social development in each locale through infrastructure development and by providing total support to customers preparing to expand overseas.
Hazama Ando published Corporate Report 2021, integrating financial and non-financial information, to give our stakeholders a clearer idea of the outline of our management strategy and its essential results.
For more information on our ongoing CSR activities and environmental data, please see Sustainability Report 2021.
Summary and goals of management strategies in
Details of CSR activities in line with the Group's
Ambition
line with the Group's long-term vision and
materiality.
to Action
medium-term management plan.
SUSTAINABILITY
2021
Disclosure regarding ongoing activities.
History
Hazama Ando's History and Track Record of Accomplishments
Evolving Day by History
Day Across Generations
From the outset, taking on unparalleled building projects has been at the very heart of the Group.
Since the founding of its predecessor companies, Hazama Ando has never been satisfied with the status quo. We have always taken on the challenge of creating new value, such as being first in Japan to engage in novel construction projects and adopt new methods and aiming to achieve the highest technical standards in Japan and overseas. Our identity and the source of our competitive strengths are rooted in contributing to people's lives and to society by drawing on the robust technological capabilities and experience we have built up over the years.
ANDO CORPORATION
Civil Engineering
Completion
In a Nutshell
Eitai Bridge (Tokyo)
1924
Designated as an Important Cultural
Property, chosen by the Japan Society of
Civil Engineers as its first Civil Engineering
Heritage site. The foundation was built
using a caisson construction method for
the first time in Japan.
Sakuma Dam
1956
The first major mechanized construction
(Shizuoka Prefecture)
project of Japan's post-war era.
Kurobe Dam
1963
A concrete arch dam built to generate
(Toyama Prefecture)
power to make up for power shortages
during Japan's high economic growth
period. At 186 meters, its crest height is
still the highest in Japan.
Kan-Etsu Tunnel, Kan-Etsu
1982 The longest mountain expressway tunnel
Expressway (Gunma Prefecture)
in Japan.
Seikan Tunnel, Yoshioka
1985 When it opened, this railway tunnel was
Section (Hokkaido)
the longest in the world (53.8 kilometers).
We were in charge of the Yoshioka section
on the Hokkaido side.
Shirashima Oil Storage
1996 Japan's largest offshore tank-type oil
Base (Fukuoka Prefecture)
storage base.
Japan Society of Civil Engineers
Outstanding Civil Engineering
Achievement Award 1996
Toei Oedo Line
2000 This project's trying conditions included a
(Subway Line No. 12),
densely developed underground
environment, as well as easily collapsible
Roppongi-Aoyama Section
ground and the need to build under high
(Tokyo)
water pressure. To clear these hurdles, we
used a 4-circular face shield method to
build the station shield, a world-first
achievement.
Japan Society of Civil Engineers
Outstanding Civil Engineering
Achievement Award 1999
Dai Ninh Hydropower
2007 Located northeast of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh
Project Contract CW2
City, this hydroelectric power plant consists
of two main dams, four saddle dams, and a
(Vietnam)
connecting waterway, and has a maximum
output of 300,000 kW of electricity.
Uji Bridge, Ise Grand
2010 Both the shrine buildings and the Uji
Shrine (Mie Prefecture)
Bridge are rebuilt once every 20 years.
This was the third time for the Company
to be entrusted with the work of
rebuilding the bridge.
Building Construction Completion
In a Nutshell
Ehime Prefectural Office
1928
Japan's third-oldest active prefectural
(Ehime Prefecture)
government office building with great
historical value.
Itochu Corporation Tokyo
1980
A spacious light court (atrium) stands at
Headquarters Building
the center of this building, which covers
about 112,000 square meters and was built
(Tokyo)
in about a year and a half.
23rd BCS Prize
Keio University Library,
1981
Half of the collection of this huge library,
Mita Media Center (Tokyo)
which covers about 15,000 square meters, is
located on five underground floors, in
consideration of the surrounding landscape.
24th BCS Prize
Honda Aoyama Building
1985
This project is known as Japan's first
(Tokyo)
full-scale intelligent building.
28th BCS Prize
Tokyo Sea Life Park (Tokyo)
1989
This building's broad rooftop fountain pool
blends in with Tokyo Bay in the background,
creating a beautiful marine landscape.
32nd BCS Prize
Japan Racing Association
1990
This renovation project marked the 60th
(JRA) Nakayama
anniversary of Nakayama Racecourse, and
included Japan's first curving escalator.
Racecourse Grandstand
(Chiba Prefecture)
Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo)
1995
A lift-up method was used to improve
construction accuracy and safety and save labor required to lift the materials used to build this project, one of Japan's largest convention facilities.
38th BCS Prize
Petronas Twin Towers
1997 The tallest building in the world (452 meters)
(Tower I) (Malaysia)
at the time of construction, this tower
remains the tallest 20th-century skyscraper.
Toppan Koishikawa
2000 Built as part of Toppan Printing's 100th
Building (Tokyo)
anniversary commemoration, this building
features an impressive curved glass curtain
exterior wall.
42nd BCS Prize
HAZAMA
Shin-Takeoka Tunnel
2013 The excavation cross section of this twin
Southern TOHOKU
2007 Japan's first privately operated particle
(Kagoshima Prefecture)
tunnel is about 380 square meters, making
Proton Therapy Center
beam cancer treatment facility, and the first
it Japan's largest expressway tunnel.
(Fukushima Prefecture)
such project to be both designed and built
Japan Society of Civil Engineers
by a construction company.
Outstanding Civil Engineering
Achievement Award 2013
2013 Birth of Hazama Ando
With a view to bringing about a sustainable society, the Hazama Ando Group will continue to create further value.
Today's society offers many opportunities and challenges, ranging from economic globalization and diversifying values to increasingly grave environmental issues. Since the merger of our two companies in 2013, the Group has been keenly aware of the importance of realizing a sustainable society and has been pursuing building operations centered on our Group management strategy.
Civil Engineering
Building Construction
Ohashi Junction to the Shinagawa Route on the Shuto
Expressway Central Circular Route (C2) (Tokyo)
2014
The first project in the world to employ a segment-based tunneling method in which two shield tunnels advancing in parallel open up the tunnel without open-air excavation except for the shield entry point.
Japan Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award 2014
Honda de Mexico Transmission Plant (Mexico)
2014
Becoming Mexico's largest automotive plant at the time of construction, Japanese design specifications were converted to Mexican specifications and large-scale construction was completed in only 13 months.
Shin-Tomei Expressway Okazaki Service Area (Aichi Prefecture)2015
This project involved the large-scale removal of 3.8 million cubic meters of embankment and slope reinforcement along the entire main line, in connection with construction of the main expressway line and Okazaki Service Area.
Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport FUJIMI (Saitama Prefecture)
2015
We designed and built this shopping mall, the largest commercial complex along the Tobu-Tojo Railway Line. By targeting efficiency and labor saving in the construction phase, we realized a short construction period of about a year and four months.
Sindhuli Road (Nepal)
2015
Construction of this highway began in 1996 as an ODA project by the Japanese government. The 160-kilometer road was built over 19 years in mountainous terrain. Japan Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award 2015, Japan Construction International Award 2020
Tsugaru Dam (Aomori Prefecture)
2016
Positioned as the redevelopment of the Meya Dam located 60 meters upstream, this multipurpose dam used a cruising roller compacted dam-concrete method to shorten the construction period.
Japan Society of Civil Engineers Civil Engineering Design Grand Prize 2018, Japan Society of Civil Engineers Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award 2017
Nippon Seinen-Kan & JAPAN SPORT COUNCIL
Administrative Building (Tokyo)
2017
This large-scalemixed-use complex, which includes a theater, hotel, and office space, used the lift-up method to lift mega truss structural components.
Honmaru Palace, Nagoya Castle (Aichi Prefecture)
2018
Referred to as the crown jewel of Japanese castle palaces, this palace in 1930 was first to be designated as a National Treasure under a new law, but was destroyed by bombing during World War II. The castle keep was rebuilt in 1959 (by our Company) and the entire palace faithfully restored 59 years later.
04
