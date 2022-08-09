Hazama Ando : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2022

Company name: HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 1719

URL: https://www.ad-hzm.co.jp/

Representative: Masato Fukutomi, Representative Director and President

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2022 72,444 (1.7) 1,908 (61.6) 2,274 (49.9) 3,245 8.3 June 30, 2021 73,728 (10.3) 4,966 (5.5) 4,542 3.8 2,995 3.6

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥5,094 million [ 48.8%] Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥3,424 million [(7.5)%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 19.48 － June 30, 2021 16.23 16.23

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2022 285,397 140,267 48.9 As of March 31, 2022 295,332 141,682 47.7

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥139,454 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥140,921 million