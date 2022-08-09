Hazama Ando : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Representative: Masato Fukutomi, Representative Director and President
Contact: Toshihisa Kino, Corporate Communication Department General Manager
Phone: +81-3-3575-6094
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 9, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
72,444
(1.7)
1,908
(61.6)
2,274
(49.9)
3,245
8.3
June 30, 2021
73,728
(10.3)
4,966
(5.5)
4,542
3.8
2,995
3.6
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥5,094 million [ 48.8%] Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥3,424 million [(7.5)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
19.48
－
June 30, 2021
16.23
16.23
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
285,397
140,267
48.9
As of March 31, 2022
295,332
141,682
47.7
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥139,454 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥140,921 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
-
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for
dividends announced most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
162,000
1.9
8,200
(34.1)
7,600
(36.7)
4,700
(42.0)
28.32
Full year
377,000
10.8
24,000
(9.8)
23,100
(10.6)
15,600
(11.7)
94.20
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022: 181,021,197 shares
March 31, 2022: 181,021,197 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 15,748,711 shares
March 31, 2022: 12,050,920 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2022: 166,613,377 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021: 184,585,857 shares
The Company has adopted a performance-linked stock remuneration plan using a trust. The Company's shares held by the trust (639,519 shares) are included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares during the period is calculated and stated taking into account shares held by the trust.
* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
66,080
59,334
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
140,431
129,672
completed construction contracts and other
Costs on construction contracts in progress
4,075
4,803
Other inventories
7,930
8,163
Other
9,567
14,218
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(14)
(13)
Total current assets
228,070
216,178
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
15,852
15,759
Other, net
14,334
14,470
Total property, plant and equipment
30,186
30,230
Intangible assets
1,542
1,537
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
20,960
22,698
Deferred tax assets
7,091
6,605
Other
7,482
8,621
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(473)
Total investments and other assets
35,532
37,451
Total non-current assets
67,262
69,218
Total assets
295,332
285,397
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable for
construction
contracts
and
47,134
other
Short-term borrowings
16,676
Current portion of bonds
237
Advances received on
construction
contracts
in
18,237
progress
Deposits received
34,038
Provision for warranties for completed construction
1,442
Provision for bonuses
2,690
Provision for loss on construction contracts
595
Provision for loss on damage due to fire
3,921
Other
15,415
Total current liabilities
140,388
Non-current liabilities
36,357
16,637
237
29,102
30,663
1,421
776
492
－
16,295
131,983
Bonds payable
162
162
Long-term borrowings
7,640
7,555
Deferred tax liabilities
37
35
Retirement benefit liability
3,816
3,805
Provision for environmental measures
138
138
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
162
207
Other
1,302
1,239
Total non-current liabilities
13,261
13,146
Total liabilities
153,650
145,130
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
17,006
17,006
Capital surplus
17,058
17,058
Retained earnings
114,124
113,977
Treasury shares
(10,422)
(13,539)
Total shareholders' equity
137,766
134,502
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,996
4,098
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(345)
280
Foreign currency translation adjustment
85
162
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
417
410
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,154
4,952
Non-controlling interests
761
812
Total net assets
141,682
140,267
Total liabilities and net assets
295,332
285,397
2
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Three Months Ended June 30)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2022
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
69,050
66,152
Sales in other businesses
4,677
6,292
Total net sales
73,728
72,444
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
59,995
59,110
Cost of sales in other businesses
3,776
5,710
Total cost of sales
63,772
64,821
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
9,055
7,041
Gross profit - other business
900
581
Total gross profit
9,956
7,623
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,989
5,714
Operating profit
4,966
1,908
Non-operating income
Dividend income
30
60
Foreign exchange gains
－
508
Other
44
113
Total non-operating income
75
682
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
76
76
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
－
11
method
Commission expenses
137
144
Foreign exchange losses
126
－
Compensation for damage
85
66
Other
73
17
Total non-operating expenses
499
316
Ordinary profit
4,542
2,274
Extraordinary income
Compensation for damage received
－
2,700
Gain on reversal of provision for loss on damage due to
－
305
fire
Subsidy income
－
94
Total extraordinary income
－
3,100
Extraordinary losses
Loss on damage due to fire
1
－
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current
－
90
assets
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
－
43
Loss on valuation of investment securities
26
－
Head office relocation expenses
－
338
Loss on litigation
12
－
Total extraordinary losses
40
472
Profit before income taxes
4,502
4,902
Income taxes
1,509
1,661
Profit
2,992
3,240
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
(5)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,995
3,245
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:10 UTC.