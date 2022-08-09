Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Hazama Ando Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1719   JP3767810009

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

(1719)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
853.00 JPY   -3.40%
HAZAMA ANDO : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
PU
Hazama Ando Repurchases $8 Million Shares in June
MT
HAZAMA ANDO : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
PU
Hazama Ando : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2022

Company name: HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 1719

URL: https://www.ad-hzm.co.jp/

Representative: Masato Fukutomi, Representative Director and President

Contact: Toshihisa Kino, Corporate Communication Department General Manager

Phone: +81-3-3575-6094

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 9, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

72,444

(1.7)

1,908

(61.6)

2,274

(49.9)

3,245

8.3

June 30, 2021

73,728

(10.3)

4,966

(5.5)

4,542

3.8

2,995

3.6

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥5,094 million [ 48.8%] Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥3,424 million [(7.5)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

19.48

June 30, 2021

16.23

16.23

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

285,397

140,267

48.9

As of March 31, 2022

295,332

141,682

47.7

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥139,454 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥140,921 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for

dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

162,000

1.9

8,200

(34.1)

7,600

(36.7)

4,700

(42.0)

28.32

Full year

377,000

10.8

24,000

(9.8)

23,100

(10.6)

15,600

(11.7)

94.20

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022: 181,021,197 shares

March 31, 2022: 181,021,197 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 15,748,711 shares
    March 31, 2022: 12,050,920 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2022: 166,613,377 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021: 184,585,857 shares

The Company has adopted a performance-linked stock remuneration plan using a trust. The Company's shares held by the trust (639,519 shares) are included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares during the period is calculated and stated taking into account shares held by the trust.

* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

  1. The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

66,080

59,334

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

140,431

129,672

completed construction contracts and other

Costs on construction contracts in progress

4,075

4,803

Other inventories

7,930

8,163

Other

9,567

14,218

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(14)

(13)

Total current assets

228,070

216,178

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

15,852

15,759

Other, net

14,334

14,470

Total property, plant and equipment

30,186

30,230

Intangible assets

1,542

1,537

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

20,960

22,698

Deferred tax assets

7,091

6,605

Other

7,482

8,621

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(473)

Total investments and other assets

35,532

37,451

Total non-current assets

67,262

69,218

Total assets

295,332

285,397

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable for

construction

contracts

and

47,134

other

Short-term borrowings

16,676

Current portion of bonds

237

Advances received on

construction

contracts

in

18,237

progress

Deposits received

34,038

Provision for warranties for completed construction

1,442

Provision for bonuses

2,690

Provision for loss on construction contracts

595

Provision for loss on damage due to fire

3,921

Other

15,415

Total current liabilities

140,388

Non-current liabilities

36,357

16,637

237

29,102

30,663

1,421

776

492

16,295

131,983

Bonds payable

162

162

Long-term borrowings

7,640

7,555

Deferred tax liabilities

37

35

Retirement benefit liability

3,816

3,805

Provision for environmental measures

138

138

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

162

207

Other

1,302

1,239

Total non-current liabilities

13,261

13,146

Total liabilities

153,650

145,130

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,006

17,006

Capital surplus

17,058

17,058

Retained earnings

114,124

113,977

Treasury shares

(10,422)

(13,539)

Total shareholders' equity

137,766

134,502

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,996

4,098

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(345)

280

Foreign currency translation adjustment

85

162

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

417

410

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,154

4,952

Non-controlling interests

761

812

Total net assets

141,682

140,267

Total liabilities and net assets

295,332

285,397

2

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
    (Three Months Ended June 30)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2022

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

69,050

66,152

Sales in other businesses

4,677

6,292

Total net sales

73,728

72,444

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

59,995

59,110

Cost of sales in other businesses

3,776

5,710

Total cost of sales

63,772

64,821

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

9,055

7,041

Gross profit - other business

900

581

Total gross profit

9,956

7,623

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,989

5,714

Operating profit

4,966

1,908

Non-operating income

Dividend income

30

60

Foreign exchange gains

508

Other

44

113

Total non-operating income

75

682

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

76

76

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

11

method

Commission expenses

137

144

Foreign exchange losses

126

Compensation for damage

85

66

Other

73

17

Total non-operating expenses

499

316

Ordinary profit

4,542

2,274

Extraordinary income

Compensation for damage received

2,700

Gain on reversal of provision for loss on damage due to

305

fire

Subsidy income

94

Total extraordinary income

3,100

Extraordinary losses

Loss on damage due to fire

1

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current

90

assets

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

43

Loss on valuation of investment securities

26

Head office relocation expenses

338

Loss on litigation

12

Total extraordinary losses

40

472

Profit before income taxes

4,502

4,902

Income taxes

1,509

1,661

Profit

2,992

3,240

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)

(5)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,995

3,245

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
