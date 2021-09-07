Log in
    1719   JP3767810009

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

(1719)
Hazama Ando : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

09/07/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Common stock of the Company
18,000 thousand shares (maximum)
(9.32% of total shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
10 billion yen (maximum)
From November 16, 2020 to November 15, 2021
1. Class of shares purchased
2. Total number of shares purchased
3. Total amount of purchase cost
4. Period of purchase
5. Method of purchase
Corporate Communications Department Phone: +81-3-6234-3699
Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
(Purchase of own shares in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION hereby announces that it has purchased its own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, applied by replacing the terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Act in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020. The status of the purchase for August is as outlined below.
General Manager,
Contact:
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Representative Director and President Masato Fukutomi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section securities code: 1719
Toshihisa Kino
Company name: Representative:
Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
September 7, 2021
To Whom It May Concern

Common stock of the Company 1,524,100 shares

1,252,331,700 yen

From August 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021 (contract basis) Market transaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution to purchase the Company's own shares ratified at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be purchased

(2) Total number of shares to be purchased

(3) Total amount of purchase cost

(4) Period of purchase

2. Cumulative number of own shares purchased in accordance with the aforementioned resolution up to August 31, 2021

(1)

Total number of shared purchased

12,082,000 shares

(2)

Total amount of purchase cost

9,570,775,500 yen

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
