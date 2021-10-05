Log in
    1719   JP3767810009

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

(1719)
Hazama Ando : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

10/05/2021
Common stock of the Company
18,000 thousand shares (maximum)
(9.32% of total shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
10 billion yen (maximum)
From November 16, 2020 to November 15, 2021
1. Class of shares purchased
2. Total number of shares purchased
3. Total amount of purchase cost
4. Period of purchase
5. Method of purchase
Corporate Communications Department Phone: +81-3-6234-3699
Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
(Purchase of own shares in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION hereby announces that it has purchased its own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, applied by replacing the terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Act in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020. The status of the purchase for September is as outlined below.
General Manager,
Contact:
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Representative Director and President Masato Fukutomi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section securities code: 1719
Toshihisa Kino
Company name: Representative:
Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
October 5, 2021
To Whom It May Concern

Common stock of the Company 382,400 shares

316,192,700 yen

From September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (contract basis) Market transaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution to purchase the Company's own shares ratified at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be purchased

(2) Total number of shares to be purchased

(3) Total amount of purchase cost

(4) Period of purchase

2. Cumulative number of own shares purchased in accordance with the aforementioned resolution up to September 30, 2021

(1)

Total number of shared purchased

12,464,400 shares

(2)

Total amount of purchase cost

9,886,968,200 yen

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 05:11:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 364 B 3 278 M 3 278 M
Net income 2022 16 867 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,69x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 145 B 1 305 M 1 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 857
Free-Float 82,9%
Managers and Directors
Masato Fukutomi President & Representative Director
Fuminori Hirosue Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinya Miyamori Director & General Manager-Administration
Mariko Kitagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mieko Kuwayama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION11.11%1 305
VINCI11.66%58 871
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.18%32 106
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 235
FERROVIAL, S.A.14.29%21 654
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%19 976