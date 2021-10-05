Hazama Ando : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

Common stock of the Company

18,000 thousand shares (maximum)

(9.32% of total shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

10 billion yen (maximum)

From November 16, 2020 to November 15, 2021

1. Class of shares purchased

2. Total number of shares purchased

3. Total amount of purchase cost

4. Period of purchase

5. Method of purchase

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

(Purchase of own shares in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION hereby announces that it has purchased its own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, applied by replacing the terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Act in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020. The status of the purchase for September is as outlined below.

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Representative Director and President Masato Fukutomi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section securities code: 1719

Company name: Representative:

October 5, 2021

Common stock of the Company 382,400 shares

316,192,700 yen

From September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (contract basis) Market transaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution to purchase the Company's own shares ratified at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be purchased

(2) Total number of shares to be purchased

(3) Total amount of purchase cost

(4) Period of purchase

2. Cumulative number of own shares purchased in accordance with the aforementioned resolution up to September 30, 2021