  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hazama Ando Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1719   JP3767810009

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

(1719)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hazama Ando : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

02/07/2022 | 12:28am EST
Common stock of the Company
17,000 thousand shares (maximum)
(9.43% of total shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
10 billion yen (maximum)
From November 15, 2021 to May 13, 2022
1. Class of shares purchased
2. Total number of shares purchased
3. Total amount of purchase cost
4. Period of purchase
5. Method of purchase
Corporate Communications Department Phone: +81-3-6234-3699
Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
(Purchase of own shares in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION hereby announces that it has purchased its own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, applied by replacing the terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Act in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 11, 2021. The status of the purchase for January is as outlined below.
General Manager,
Contact:
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Representative Director and President Masato Fukutomi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section securities code: 1719
Toshihisa Kino
Company name: Representative:
Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
February 7, 2022
To Whom It May Concern

Common stock of the Company 2,582,600 shares

2,262,353,481 yen

From January 1, 2022 to January 31, 2022 (contract basis) Market transaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution to purchase the Company's own shares ratified at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 11, 2021

(1) Class of shares to be purchased

(2) Total number of shares to be purchased

(3) Total amount of purchase cost

(4) Period of purchase

2. Cumulative number of own shares purchased in accordance with the aforementioned resolution up to January 31, 2022

(1)

Total number of shared purchased

6,971,000 shares

(2)

Total amount of purchase cost

6,137,278,453 yen

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 356 B 3 093 M 3 093 M
Net income 2022 17 167 M 149 M 149 M
Net cash 2022 91 699 M 796 M 796 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 155 B 1 348 M 1 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 857
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hazama Ando Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 874,00 JPY
Average target price 1 010,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masato Fukutomi President & Representative Director
Fuminori Hirosue Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinya Miyamori Manager-Finance
Mariko Kitagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mieko Kuwayama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION1.04%1 348
VINCI5.68%63 671
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.80%36 667
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 559
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620