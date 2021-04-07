Hazama Ando : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

(3) Total amount of purchase cost

(4) Period of purchase

Common stock of the Company

18,000 thousand shares (maximum)

(9.32% of total shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

10 billion yen (maximum)

From November 16, 2020 to November 15, 2021

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution to purchase the Company's own shares ratified at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be purchased

(2) Total number of shares to be purchased

1. Class of shares purchased

2. Total number of shares purchased

3. Total amount of purchase cost

4. Period of purchase

5. Method of purchase

Common stock of the Company 1,022,300 shares 875,646,400 yen

From March 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 (contract basis) Market transaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

(Purchase of own shares in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION hereby announces that it has purchased its own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, applied by replacing the terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Act in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020. The status of the purchase for March is as outlined below.

General Manager,

Corporate Communications Department

Contact:

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Representative Director and President Masato Fukutomi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section securities code: 1719

Toshihisa Kino

Company name: Representative:

Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 7, 2021

2. Cumulative number of own shares purchased in accordance with the aforementioned resolution up to March 31, 2021