Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Hazama Ando Corporation    1719   JP3767810009

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

(1719)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hazama Ando : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase

04/07/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(3) Total amount of purchase cost
(4) Period of purchase
Common stock of the Company
18,000 thousand shares (maximum)
(9.32% of total shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
10 billion yen (maximum)
From November 16, 2020 to November 15, 2021
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution to purchase the Company's own shares ratified at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020
(1) Class of shares to be purchased
(2) Total number of shares to be purchased
1. Class of shares purchased
2. Total number of shares purchased
3. Total amount of purchase cost
4. Period of purchase
5. Method of purchase
Common stock of the Company 1,022,300 shares 875,646,400 yen
From March 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 (contract basis) Market transaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Phone: +81-3-6234-3699
Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
(Purchase of own shares in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION hereby announces that it has purchased its own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, applied by replacing the terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Act in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 10, 2020. The status of the purchase for March is as outlined below.
General Manager,
Corporate Communications Department
Contact:
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Representative Director and President Masato Fukutomi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section securities code: 1719
Toshihisa Kino
Company name: Representative:
Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
April 7, 2021
To Whom It May Concern

2. Cumulative number of own shares purchased in accordance with the aforementioned resolution up to March 31, 2021

(1)

Total number of shared purchased

6,553,500 shares

(2)

Total amount of purchase cost

4,934,675,100 yen

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
01:02aHAZAMA ANDO  : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
PU
03/30HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07HAZAMA ANDO  : Repurchases Own Shares Worth $9 Million
MT
03/05HAZAMA ANDO  : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Purchase
PU
01/07HAZAMA ANDO  : Repurchases Shares Worth $19 Million
MT
2020HAZAMA ANDO  : Pays $7 Million in Share Repurchase
MT
2020HAZAMA ANDO  : to Launch $95 Million Stock Buyback
MT
2020HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020HAZAMA ANDO  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30..
PU
2020HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 356 B 3 247 M 3 247 M
Net income 2021 16 467 M 150 M 150 M
Net cash 2021 97 779 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 163 B 1 482 M 1 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 998
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hazama Ando Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 863,33 JPY
Last Close Price 868,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 9,45%
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masato Fukutomi President & Representative Director
Fuminori Hirosue Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Shinya Miyamori Director & General Manager-Administration
Mariko Kitagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mieko Kuwayama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION20.56%1 482
VINCI9.78%60 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.02%33 236
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.80%26 916
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.87%20 261
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.35%19 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ