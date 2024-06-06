Hazer Group Limited is an Australia-based technology company, driving global decarbonization efforts with the commercialization of its disruptive climate-tech. The principal activity of the Company is the research and development of hydrogen and graphitic carbon production technology. The Companyâs advanced technology enables the production of clean and economically competitive hydrogen and graphite, using a natural gas (or biogas) feedstock and iron-ore as the process catalyst. The Company has intellectual property rights to a technology (the Hazer Process), which enables the production of hydrogen gas from the thermo-catalytic decomposition of methane (natural gas) with low carbon dioxide emissions and the co-production of a high-purity graphite product. The Company's markets include industrial hydrogen, hydrogen mobility and synthetic graphite. It has facilities, including a research and development lab and a fluid bed reactor pilot plant.