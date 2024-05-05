HBL Hadasit Bio Holdings Ltd (Hadasit) is an investment company, a subsidiary of Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO). The Companyâs subsidiaries enable research and development and promote intellectual property (IP) to the medical and biotechnological industries. The Company together with its strategic partners, has established a number of start-up companies, and is assigned to commercialize that IP either through granting a product license to biotechnological or pharmaceutical companies or via the creation of a subsidiary which operates in the premise of HMO. Hadasit is equipped with resources and capabilities required for composing and conducting the pre-clinical services and clinical studies, establishing start-up companies, offering product licensing and providing international consulting services. The Companyâs framework serves to address investment in early-stage biotechnological star-ups, by distributing both risk and success amongst a number of companies.