HBL Hadasit Bio Holdings Ltd (Hadasit) is an investment company, a subsidiary of Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO). The Companyâs subsidiaries enable research and development and promote intellectual property (IP) to the medical and biotechnological industries. The Company together with its strategic partners, has established a number of start-up companies, and is assigned to commercialize that IP either through granting a product license to biotechnological or pharmaceutical companies or via the creation of a subsidiary which operates in the premise of HMO. Hadasit is equipped with resources and capabilities required for composing and conducting the pre-clinical services and clinical studies, establishing start-up companies, offering product licensing and providing international consulting services. The Companyâs framework serves to address investment in early-stage biotechnological star-ups, by distributing both risk and success amongst a number of companies.