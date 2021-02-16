EQS-Adhoc : Key Figures 15.02.2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.02.2021
in CHF Performance in %
15.02.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD
NAV CHF 306.70 5.0 51.0 4.6
Share Price CHF 341.00 12.4 83.5 11.8
Total Net Assets (in million) 2'134
MTD Month to Date FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020) CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
