EQS-Adhoc : Key Figures 15.02.2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Key Figures 15.02.2021 16-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- in CHF Performance in % 15.02.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 306.70 5.0 51.0 4.6 Share Price CHF 341.00 12.4 83.5 11.8 Total Net Assets (in million) 2'134

MTD Month to Date FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020) CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ End of ad hoc announcement ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

