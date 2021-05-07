Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HBM Healthcare Investments AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : HBM Healthcare Investments reports a -2-

05/07/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
contained therein is not intended for distribution to the United States of America (USA) or within the USA and may not 
be distributed or forwarded to US persons (including legal persons) or to publications with a general distribution in 
the USA. This news release is not an offer or solicitation to buy securities in the United States. HBM Healthcare 
Investments AG's securities were not issued in accordance with the U.S. U.S. securities laws, and may not be sold, 
offered for sale, or delivered in the U.S. or to U.S. individuals without prior registration or without a registration 
exemption. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot 
guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact 
regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. 
 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG 
Bundesplatz 1 CH-6300 Zug | Tel: +41 41 710 75 77 | Fax: +41 41 710 75 78 | info@hbmhealthcare.com 
www.hbmhealthcare.com 
Unsubscribe 
If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HBM Healthcare Investments AG 
              Bundesplatz 1 
              6300 Zug 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41438887171 
Fax:          +41438887172 
E-mail:       info@hbmhealthcare.com 
Internet:     https://www.hbmhealthcare.com 
ISIN:         CH0012627250 
Valor:        1262725 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1193721 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1193721 07-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:07 ET (05:07 GMT)

All news about HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
01:21aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Changes to the Board of Directors of HBM Healthcar..
EQ
01:08aEQS-ADHOC  : HBM Healthcare Investments reports a -2-
DJ
01:07aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : reports a profit of CHF 756 million for the 2020/2..
EQ
05/04HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : NAV Falls 3% in Fiscal Year to April
MT
05/03EQS-ADHOC  : 30.04.2021
DJ
05/03HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : 30.04.2021
EQ
04/16EQS-ADHOC  : Key Figures 15.04.2021
DJ
04/16HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Key Figures 15.04.2021
EQ
04/05HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Fiscal 2021 Profit Surges 4x to Record $800 Millio..
MT
04/01HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Key Figures 31.03.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 690 M 761 M 761 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,34x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 537 M 2 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 355,00 CHF
Last Close Price 331,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,09%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG8.69%2 537
BLACKROCK, INC.17.94%129 898
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.5.99%68 860
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.36.29%59 013
UBS GROUP AG12.07%53 900
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)21.23%45 043