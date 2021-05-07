EQS-Adhoc : HBM Healthcare Investments reports a -2

contained therein is not intended for distribution to the United States of America (USA) or within the USA and may not
be distributed or forwarded to US persons (including legal persons) or to publications with a general distribution in
the USA. This news release is not an offer or solicitation to buy securities in the United States. HBM Healthcare
Investments AG's securities were not issued in accordance with the U.S. U.S. securities laws, and may not be sold,
offered for sale, or delivered in the U.S. or to U.S. individuals without prior registration or without a registration
exemption. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot
guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact
regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1 CH-6300 Zug | Tel: +41 41 710 75 77 | Fax: +41 41 710 75 78 | info@hbmhealthcare.com
www.hbmhealthcare.com
Unsubscribe
If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1193721
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1193721 07-May-2021 CET/CEST
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193721&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 07, 2021 01:07 ET (05:07 GMT)