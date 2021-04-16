Log in
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
EQS-Adhoc : Key Figures 15.04.2021

04/16/2021 | 11:50am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures 
Key Figures 15.04.2021 
16-Apr-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                              in CHF     Performance in % 
                              15.04.2021 MTD   FYTD  CYTD 
NAV                           CHF 296.81 -4.0  -4.0  1.2 
Share Price                   CHF 330.00 -0.8  -0.8  8.2 
Total Net Assets (in million) 2'065

MTD Month to Date FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2021) CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021) HBM Healthcare Investments AG Bundesplatz 1 CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland Tel. +41 41 710 75 77 Fax +41 41 710 75 78 E-Mail: hbm@hbmhealthcare.com Web: www.hbmhealthcare.com Wenn Sie keine Mitteilungen von HBM Healthcare Investments mehr wünschen, können Sie diese hier abbestellen. Should you wish to unsubscribe from all HBM Healthcare Investments news, please unsubscribe here. Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HBM Healthcare Investments AG 
              Bundesplatz 1 
              6300 Zug 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41438887171 
Fax:          +41438887172 
E-mail:       info@hbmhealthcare.com 
Internet:     https://www.hbmhealthcare.com 
ISIN:         CH0012627250 
Valor:        1262725 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1185916 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1185916 16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 690 M 751 M 751 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 2 296 M 2 489 M 2 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 355,00 CHF
Last Close Price 330,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,58%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG8.20%2 489
BLACKROCK, INC.11.02%124 835
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.10.19%68 488
UBS GROUP AG16.56%55 977
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.22.90%52 868
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION14.61%42 188
