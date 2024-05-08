Annual Report20232024

342° Chameleons have a horizontal field of vision of up to 342 degrees. But these lizards are best known for their ability to change colour, making some masters of camouflage. In the human body, we also find amazing examples of mimicry, such as tumours masquerading as healthy cells. Understanding these mechanisms is often a promising starting point for drug development. Chameleons can move each eye independently and can see up to a thousand metres. Their tongue is sometimes longer than the entire animal and can move at split-second speeds. But chameleons are most famous for their ability to change colour. This effect is caused by the arrangement of nanocrystals in the lizards' skin. The bright colours are used for communication between conspecifics. Their ability to perfectly mimic their surroundings also makes some species masters of camouflage. Camouflage and mimicry also occur in the human body: mutations in viruses fool the immune system; cancer cells mimic the surface of a healthy cell to evade the immune response. Research into these mechanisms often provides targets for the development of new drugs and therapies. Promising examples - for example in immuno­ therapy - can also be found among the companies in the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio.

At a Glance HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Annual Report 2023 / 2024 4 Portfolio Currency allocation of assets 1) Emphasis on US dollar investments. 63% US dollar (USD) 13% Renminbi (CNY) 13% Euro (EUR) 5% Indian rupee (INR) 3% Swiss franc (CHF) 3% Other currencies (CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK) Allocation of assets 1) Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies' portfolio. 35% Private companies 22% Public (from private) companies 20% Public companies 10% Funds 11% Cash and cash equivalents 2% Other assets Development phase of portfolio companies 2) Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in companies with products at an advanced stage of development. 38% Profitable 25% Products on the market 4% Phase III 16% Phase II 9% Phase I 8% Preclinical Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 2) Broadly diversified areas of activity. 26% Others 19% Oncology 13% Central nervous system 12% Synthetic biology 9% Digital health 8% Orphan diseases 7% Immunology / inflammation 6% Medical technology / diagnostics Investments by regions 2) Global portfolio with focus on North America. Europe 21% Americas 48% Asia 31% 1) Total consolidated assets as at 31.3.2024: CHF 1 823 million. 2) Total investments as at 31.3.2024: CHF 1 578 million.

At a Glance HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Annual Report 2023 / 2024 5 Key Figures and Performance Key Figures 31.3.2024 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 31.3.2021 31.3.2020 Net assets CHF million 1 703.9 1 772.7 1 986.5 2 151.5 1 448.8 Investments in private companies and funds 809.4 846.1 790.3 662.8 706.4 Investments in public companies 768.8 1 130.2 1 404.2 629.9 847.0 Cash and cash equivalents (net of liability from market hedging) 203.4 232.0 223.7 327.0 224.2 Net result for the year CHF million - 1.1 - 146.3 - 78.0 756.3 182.7 Basic earnings per share CHF - 0.16 - 21.03 - 11.22 108.71 26.26 Net asset value (NAV) per share CHF 248.10 285.53 309.25 208.25 254.80 Share price CHF 193.60 214.00 276.00 332.50 190.00 Premium (+) / discount (-) % - 22.0 - 16.0 - 3.3 +7.5 - 8.8 Distribution per share CHF 7.50 1) 7.50 9.70 12.50 2) 7.70 Distribution yield % 3.9 3.5 3.5 3.8 4.1 Shares issued Registered shares (m) 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 Shares outstanding Registered shares (m) 6.9 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 Performance (including distributions) 2023/2024 2022/2023 2021/2022 2020/2021 2019/2020 Net asset value (NAV) % 0.3 - 7.4 - 3.6 52.2 13.9 Registered share HBMN % - 6.0 - 18.9 - 13.2 79.1 17.0 Proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting for a cash distribution from repayment of par value per registered share entitled to dividend. Thereof CHF 9.50 as ordinary distribution and CHF 3.00 as a special distribution to mark the 20th anniversary of the Company. Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7. 2001 = 100), distributions reinvested 560 500 HBM Healthcare Investments Share 440 380 HBM Healthcare Investments NAV 320 NASDAQ Biotechnology Index 260 200 MSCI World Health Care Index 20 1.4.2014 31.3.2015 31.3.2016 31.3.2017 31.3.2018 31.3.2019 31.3.2020 31.3.2021 31.3.2022 31.3.2023 31.3.2024

At a Glance HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Annual Report 2023 / 2024 6 Highlights EUR1billion > revenues expected in 2024 by Swixx BioPharma 10 years after foundation CHF 7.50per share proposed cash distribution 5 to shareholders acquisitions of portfolio companies USD175million IPO of ArriVent Biopharma from the private companies portfolio

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Annual Report 2023 / 2024 7 Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Management

Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Management HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Annual Report 2023 / 2024 8 HBM Healthcare Investments almost broke even in the 2023/2024 financial year with a slight loss of CHF 1 million. By contrast, the net asset value per share (NAV), including distribution, rose by 0.3 percent. The portfolio of public companies made a ­positive contribution to earnings - not least thanks to five ­acquisitions - while the performance of private companies and funds declined overall. Currency effects reduced the annual result by a total of around 2.5 percent despite the positive development in the final quarter. The market environment was mixed: while the biotech sector in the United States and to some extent in Europe recovered, the markets in China continued to decline. Only India remained consistently strong. The private portfolio was supplemented by two new investments. In addition, a distribution to shareholders similar to the pre- vious year will be proposed and the share buy-backs will be continued. Given the fundamentally positive performance of the biotech sector­ and many portfolio companies, HBM Healthcare is confident about the future. Dear Shareholders As expected, the market environment for our portfolio companies was challenging and uneven in the reporting year. While the biotechnology sector in the USA and to some extent in Europe recovered, the markets in China continued to decline. India, on the other hand, was in consistently strong shape. The US biotechnology sector recovered from the lows of the previous year and rose in local currency by 8.3 percent (Nasdaq Biotechnology Index) and 24.5 percent (SPDR S&P Biotech ETF) in a volatile environment. However, the development was by no means linear and was strongly ­influenced by market participants' assessments of inflation and interest rate trends in the United States. The increase in takeover­ activity in the second half of 2023 had a supporting effect. Most of our public investments in the United States benefited from the overall positive development.

Letter from the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Management HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Annual Report 2023 / 2024 9 "The financing environment and M&A activity in the healthcare sector are becoming increasingly favourable." Hans Peter Hasler Chairman of the Board of Directors In China, on the other hand, the market environment remained difficult. This was against the backdrop of a weakening economy, a crisis-ridden property sector and increasing tensions between the major powers. The Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index, which includes our investment Cathay Biotech, lost 10.9 percent in the reporting year. One bright spot was the Indian healthcare market, which remained consistently strong. The relevant BSE Healthcare Index rose by 61.3 percent, which benefited our Indian stocks too. The performance of our private equity portfolio was also mixed. Many of our companies are performing well and offer significant value potential for the future. At the same time, we have had to take some painful write-downs on some investments. Overall, however, we continue to assess the quality and value potential of our private equity portfolio as very good. Volatility of investment currencies Our investment currencies were subject to strong exchange rate fluctuations in the reporting year. The Swiss National Bank's unexpectedly early interest rate cut towards the end of the first quarter of 2024 corrected the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc somewhat. Nevertheless, all investment currencies lost ground against the Swiss franc in the reporting year (US dollar - 1.5 percent, Chinese yuan - 6.3 percent, euro - 2.0 percent and Indian rupee - 3.0 percent). Overall, the currency effects weighed on our performance by around 2.5 percent.