Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HBM Healthcare Investments AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBM Healthcare Investments : Half-Year Report September 2021

10/22/2021 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-Year Report2021

September

At a Glance

Profile and Portfolio

2

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical techno­ logy and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of prom­

Currency allocation of assets 1)

Emphasis on US dollar investments.

Other currencies (CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK)

5%

Euro (EUR) 8%

Renminbi (CNY) 23%

US dollar (USD) 2) 59%

Indian rupee (INR)

4%

Swiss franc (CHF) 2)

1%

100/9

85/64

Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2021

ising companies.

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health­ care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

Allocation of assets 1)

Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies' portfolio.

Cash and cash equivalents

Funds

10%

9%

Private

Other assets

companies

19%

1%

Public

companies

61%

Development phase of portfolio companies 3)

Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in ­companies with products at an advanced stage of ­development.

Phase III

Profitable

9%

37%

Phase II

Products on

the market

13%

26%

Phase I

Preclinical

9%

6%

HBM Healthcare Investments

Investments by continents 3)

International portfolio focusing on North America.

Western Europe

13%

North

Asia

and South

40%

America

47%

Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 3)

Broadly diversified areas of activity.

Infectious diseases

2%

Synthetic Biology

Medical technology/

28%

diagnostics

3%

Oncology

Digital Health

22%

5%

Central

Orphan

Nervous System

diseases

16%

5%

Immunology /

Others

14%

Inflammation

5%

  1. Total consolidated assets as at 30.9.2021: CHF 2 574 million.
  1. Net of foreign currency hedge (USD/CHF): about USD 45 percent and CHF 15 percent respectively.
  2. Total investments as at 30.9.2021: CHF 2 296 million.

At a Glance

Key Figures and Performance

Key Figures

30.9.2021

Net assets

CHF million

2 335.1

Investments in private companies and funds

718.2

Investments in public companies

1 577.8

Cash and cash equivalents

(net of liability from market hedging)

244.5

Net result for the period

CHF million

270.6

Basic earnings per share

CHF

38.89

Net asset value (NAV) per share

CHF

335.64

Share price

CHF

340.00

Premium (+) / discount (-)

%

+ 1.3

Distribution per share

CHF

Distribution yield

%

Shares issued

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Shares outstanding

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Performance (including distributions)

2021/2022

(6 months)

Net asset value (NAV)

%

12.6

Registered share HBMN

%

6.0

31.3.2021

31.3.2020

31.3.2019

31.3.2018

2 151.5

1 448.8

1 318.3

1 157.9

662.8

706.4

542.1

413.9

1 404.2

629.9

688.2

750.0

327.0

224.2

176.2

72.4

756.3

182.7

209.1

115.9

108.71

26.26

30.05

16.55

309.25

208.25

189.48

166.43

332.50

190.00

168.80

144.00

+ 7.5

- 8.8

- 10.9

- 13.5

12.50

7.70

7.50

7.00

3.8

4.1

4.4

4.9

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

2020/2021

2019/2020

2018/2019

2017/2018

52.2

13.9

18.1

11.1

79.1

17.0

22.1

34.5

3

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2021

Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7.2001 = 100), dividends reinvested

560

500

HBM Healthcare Investments Share

440

380

320

HBM Healthcare Investments NAV

260

200NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

140

MSCI World Health Care Index

80

20

1.10.2011 30.9.2012

30.9.2013

30.9.2014

30.9.2015

30.9.2016

30.9.2017

30.9.2018

30.9.2019

30.9.2020

30.9.2021

Management Report

1 April to 30 September 2021

HBM Healthcare Investments generated a profit of CHF 135 million in the second quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year. The net asset value per share rose by

5.9 percent. Together with the almost identical result of the previous quarter, this translates into a profit of CHF 271 million for the first half of the year. The main drivers were positive changes in the value of private companies and of public companies originating from the portfolio of private companies, respectively. The investment in Cathay Biotech, which is subject to a lock-up period, increased to approximately 23 percent of total assets. Two new investments in private com­ panies complement the portfolio. After profit-taking in public companies, cash and cash equivalents amount to around 10 percent of assets, thus offering scope for new investments and buying opportunities. Currency hedging was reduced to around 25 percent of the US dollar portfolio.

Dear Shareholders

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the second quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year with a profit of CHF 135 million. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 5.9 percent during this period.

For the first half of the financial year from 1 April to 30 September 2021, profit amounts to CHF 271 million while NAV increased by 12.6 percent to CHF 335.64. The share price rose 6.0 percent to CHF 340.00.

Main drivers were changes in the value of investments totalling CHF 315 million. The biggest share is accounted for by private companies, including public companies originating from the portfolio of private companies, which recorded a total increase in value of CHF 272 million.

4

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2021

Management Report

1 April to 30 September 2021

Cathay Biotech achieved a particularly pleasing performance. The share price has doubled since the end of March, bringing the shareholding to around 23 percent of total assets. The company published convincing half-year figures and in mid-year announced the start of produc­tion­ of

1,5-diaminopentane and polyamides at its new plant in Wusu based on the biotechnological­ manufacturing­ process developed by Cathay using renewable resources. In addition, the company was included in the index of the fifty most important companies on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. HBM Healthcare's investment in Cathay will remain subject to a lock-up period for a further two years, which is why the shareholding is valued at a discount of

11.3 percent to the market price. This lock-up discount will be reduced on a straight-line basis over the remaining term of the lock-up period.

Fund investments increased in value by CHF 17 million and also resulted in a net cash inflow of CHF 12 million: Repayments reached CHF 27 million while capital calls amounted to CHF 15 million.

Investments in various public companies resulted in a small profit of CHF 4 million amid a mixed market environment where the large biotech companies clearly outperformed the small- and mid-cap companies (NASDAQ Biotechnology Index +7 .1 percent vs. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - 8.3 percent).

Hedging transactions contributed a total profit of over CHF 27 million (CHF 21 million from foreign currency transactions and CHF 6 million from general market hedging). Other assets reduced the result by CHF 5 million. The forward contracts that had expired during the last reporting quarter were only partially renewed, further reducing the level of currency hedging of the US dollar against the Swiss franc to just under 25 percent of the USD exposure.

Two new investments in private companies

The acquisitions of Alydia Health by Organon and of a majority stake in 1mg by Tata Digital, for which the agreements had already been signed in March 2021, were completed in the past quarter. This resulted in a cash inflow of CHF 20 million. These proceeds were invested in two new private companies:

  • An investment commitment of USD 10 million (first tranche of USD 5 million paid in) was made to the US company Odyssey Therapeutics. Odyssey is developing a platform of novel antibodies (V-bodies) for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
  • A further USD 10 million (first tranche of USD 2 million paid in) was awarded to the Chinese company C Ray Therapeutics. The company, which was founded last year, is aiming for a leading position in the Chinese healthcare market in the field of nuclear medicine.

In addition, around CHF 11 million were invested in existing portfolio companies as follow-on financing.

5

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HBM Healthcare Investments AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
12:48aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Half-year Report September 2021
EQ
12:24aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Half-Year Report September 2021
PU
10/21VC DAILY : ShouTi Lands $100 Million to Develop Pills for Chronic Diseases
DJ
10/18HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Key Figures 15.10.2021
EQ
10/18Key Figures 15.10.2021
DJ
10/04HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Expects Decline In Fiscal H1 Profit
MT
10/01HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Key Figures 30.09.2021
EQ
10/01Key Figures 30.09.2021
DJ
10/01HBM Healthcare Investments achieves value growth of 12.6 percent in the first half of t..
DJ
10/01HBM Healthcare Investments Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of the 2021/20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 171 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2022 45,0 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 340,50 CHF
Average target price 355,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG11.64%2 581
BLACKROCK, INC.25.14%137 422
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.37.84%93 745
BLACKSTONE INC.104.47%84 494
UBS GROUP AG28.47%60 546
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.75%51 195