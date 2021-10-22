HBM Healthcare Investments : Half-Year Report September 2021

Management Report

1 April to 30 September 2021

Cathay Biotech achieved a particularly pleasing performance. The share price has doubled since the end of March, bringing the shareholding to around 23 percent of total assets. The company published convincing half-year figures and in mid-year announced the start of produc­tion­ of

1,5-diaminopentane and polyamides at its new plant in Wusu based on the biotechnological­ manufacturing­ process developed by Cathay using renewable resources. In addition, the company was included in the index of the fifty most important companies on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. HBM Healthcare's investment in Cathay will remain subject to a lock-up period for a further two years, which is why the shareholding is valued at a discount of

11.3 percent to the market price. This lock-up discount will be reduced on a straight-line basis over the remaining term of the lock-up period.

Fund investments increased in value by CHF 17 million and also resulted in a net cash inflow of CHF 12 million: Repayments reached CHF 27 million while capital calls amounted to CHF 15 million.

Investments in various public companies resulted in a small profit of CHF 4 million amid a mixed market environment where the large biotech companies clearly outperformed the small- and mid-cap companies (NASDAQ Biotechnology Index +7 .1 percent vs. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - 8.3 percent).

Hedging transactions contributed a total profit of over CHF 27 million (CHF 21 million from foreign currency transactions and CHF 6 million from general market hedging). Other assets reduced the result by CHF 5 million. The forward contracts that had expired during the last reporting quarter were only partially renewed, further reducing the level of currency hedging of the US dollar against the Swiss franc to just under 25 percent of the USD exposure.

Two new investments in private companies

The acquisitions of Alydia Health by Organon and of a majority stake in 1mg by Tata Digital, for which the agreements had already been signed in March 2021, were completed in the past quarter. This resulted in a cash inflow of CHF 20 million. These proceeds were invested in two new private companies:

An investment commitment of USD 10 million (first tranche of USD 5 million paid in) was made to the US company Odyssey Therapeutics. Odyssey is developing a platform of novel antibodies (V-bodies) for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

A further USD 10 million (first tranche of USD 2 million paid in) was awarded to the Chinese company C Ray Therapeutics. The company, which was founded last year, is aiming for a leading position in the Chinese healthcare market in the field of nuclear medicine.

In addition, around CHF 11 million were invested in existing portfolio companies as follow-on financing.