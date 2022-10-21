Advanced search
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-20 am EDT
228.00 CHF   +0.88%
12:10aHbm Healthcare Investments : Half-Year Report September 2022
PU
10/17Key Figures 15.10.2022
EQ
10/03HBM Healthcare Flags Fiscal H1 Loss On Lower NAV Per Share
MT
HBM Healthcare Investments : Half-Year Report September 2022

10/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT

10/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Half-Year Report 2022

September

At a Glance

Profile and Portfolio

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of promising companies.

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health- care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2022

2

Currency allocation of assets 1)

Emphasis on US dollar investments.

64% US dollar (USD) 2)

16% Renminbi (CNY)

10% Euro (EUR)

4% Indian rupee (INR)

4% Other currencies

(CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK)

2% Swiss franc (CHF) 2)

Allocation of assets 1)

Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies portfolio.

32%

Private companies

30%

Public (from private)

companies

20%

Public companies

8%

Funds

8%

Cash and cash equivalents

2%

Other assets

Development phase of portfolio companies 3)

Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in ­companies with products at an advanced stage of ­development.

Investments by continents 3)

Global portfolio.

Western Europe 17%

North and South America 52%

Asia 31%

40%

Profitable

29%

Products on the market

6%

Phase III

11%

Phase II

7%

Phase I

7%

Preclinical

Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 3)

Broadly diversified areas of activity.

22%

Others

17%

Synthetic Biology

17%

Central Nervous System

15%

Oncology

8%

Immunology / Inflammation

8%

Digital Health

  1. Total consolidated assets as at 30.9.2022: CHF 2 067 million.
  2. Net of foreign currency hedge (USD/CHF): about USD 55 percent and CHF 11 percent respectively.
  3. Total investments as at 30.9.2022: CHF 1 868 million.

7%

Orphan diseases

6%

Medical technology / 

diagnostics

At a Glance

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2022

3

Key Figures and Performance

Key Figures

30.9.2022

Net assets

CHF million

1 884.8

Investments in private companies and funds

838.5

Investments in public companies

1 029.7

Cash and cash equivalents

(net of liability from market hedging)

159.7

Net result for the period

CHF million

- 34.2

Basic earnings per share

CHF

- 4.92

Net asset value (NAV) per share

CHF

270.92

Share price

CHF

221.50

Premium (+) / discount (-)

%

- 18.2

Distribution per share

CHF

Distribution yield

%

Shares issued

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Shares outstanding

Registered shares (m)

7.0

31.3.2022

31.3.2021

31.3.2020

31.3.2019

1 986.5

2 151.5

1 448.8

1 318.3

790.3

662.8

706.4

542.1

1 130.2

1 404.2

629.9

688.2

223.7

327.0

224.2

176.2

- 78.0

756.3

182.7

209.1

- 11.22

108.71

26.26

30.05

285.53

309.25

208.25

189.48

276.00

332.50

190.00

168.80

- 3.3

+7.5

- 8.8

- 10.9

9.70

12.50 1)

7.70

7.50

3.5

3.8

4.1

4.4

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

  1. Thereof CHF 9.50 as ordinary distribution and CHF 3.00 as a special distribution to mark the 20th anniversary of the Company.

Performance (including distributions)

2022/2023

(6 months)

2021/2022

2020/2021

2019/2020

2018/2019

Net asset value (NAV)

%

- 1.7

- 3.6

52.2

13.9

18.1

Registered share HBMN

%

- 16.2

- 13.2

79.1

17.0

22.1

Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7.2001 = 100), dividends reinvested

560

500

HBM Healthcare Investments Share

440

380

320

HBM Healthcare Investments NAV

NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

260

200

140

MSCI World Health Care Index

80

20

1.10.2012

30.9.2013

30.9.2014

30.9.2015

30.9.2016

30.9.2017

30.9.2018

30.9.2019

30.9.2020

30.9.2021

30.9.2022

Management Report

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2022

4

1 April to 30 September 2022

HBM Healthcare Investments reported a decrease in value of CHF 86 million and a 4.2 percent decline in net asset value per share in the second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year. This translated into a loss of CHF 34 million for the first half-year ended 30 September. In a declining market, the portfolio heavyweight Cathay Biotech in particular, posted a negative share price development. Four acquisitions and a strong US dollar supported the result. From an operational perspective, the portfolio's large holdings continued to be very successful. Moreover, the healthcare sector's fundamental factors also remained positive. Due to continuing market uncertainties, HBM Healthcare nevertheless acted cautiously and limited its investment activities to follow-on financing of private companies as well as selective profit-taking or additions in the portfolio of public companies. The hedging of one fifth of the US dollar currency risk remained in place. Thanks to a high level of cash and cash equivalents and a well-balanced portfolio, HBM Healthcare is well positioned for the current market environment.

Dear Shareholders

HBM Healthcare Investments recorded a decrease in value of CHF 86 million in the second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year ended 30 September. The net asset value per share (NAV) declined by 4.2 percent.

For the first half of the financial year, the loss thus amounts to CHF 34 million, with a decline in NAV of 1.7 percent. The share price fell more sharply, by 16.2 percent, due to the negative market sentiment, and is currently trading at a significant discount to the net asset value.

Management Report

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Half-Year Report September 2022

5

1 April to 30 September 2022

In comparison, the Nasdaq Biotech Index traded 3.1 percent lower and the MSCI World Health Care Index was down 7.7 percent.

Acquisitions support results, decline in Cathay Biotech share price weighs on results The half-yearresult was significantly influenced by the holding in Cathay Biotech. The company's market capitalisation on the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell by slightly more than one fifth in line with the market trend. Due to the substantial weight of the investment in the portfolio, this burdened our result by CHF 91 million. However, the company, which is a leader in the growth market of synthetic biology, is debt-free,operates profitably and shows continuously increasing sales and profits. Our investment in Cathay Biotech is subject to a lock-upperiod until mid-August2023.

The other assets in the portfolio showed positive value growth of CHF 74 million in total. This was partly favoured by the strength of the US dollar against the Swiss franc, but also thanks to four acquisitions from the portfolio of public companies: Sierra Oncology, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Turning Point Therapeutics, and most recently ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx received a USD 3.7 billion takeover offer from Amgen in August 2022. HBM Healthcare Investments had invested a total of CHF 28 million in ChemoCentryx since November 2019, gene­ rating a profit of CHF 26 million. CHF 21 million of this is attributable to the current financial year.

The other changes in value in the private companies' portfolio were roughly balanced in the first six months of the financial year. Mineralys Therapeutics closed a financing round at a higher valuation based on positive phase II trial results, which led to an appreciation of our investment of CHF 9 million. Value adjustments totalling CHF 11 million were necessary for various smaller investments.

High level of cash and cash equivalents

HBM Healthcare Investments made no new investments in private companies during the quarter under review. CHF 16 million was provided as follow-on financing to existing portfolio companies. Including the acquisition of Biohaven, which was completed after the balance sheet date at the beginning of October, HBM Healthcare Investments has cash and cash equivalents of CHF 227 million. The closing of the ChemoCentryx acquisition, also expected in the fourth calendar quarter, will increase cash and cash equivalents by a further CHF 38 million. HBM Healthcare Investments is thus well positioned for the current market environment.

In the portfolio of public companies, there were selective additions or profit-taking respectively on individual investments.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HBM Healthcare Investments AG published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 04:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 197 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2023 147 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2023 33,0 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 1 583 M 1 581 M 1 581 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,85x
EV / Sales 2024 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 228,00 CHF
Average target price 292,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-33.33%1 563
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-19.35%1 687
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-32.67%501
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-74.07%452
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.72%18
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-60.51%14