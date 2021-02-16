HBM Healthcare Investments : Key Figures 15.02.2021

|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures
15.02.2021
16-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
in CHF
|
Performance in %
|
|
15.02.2021
|
MTD
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
NAV
|
CHF 306.70
|
5.0
|
51.0
|
4.6
|
Share Price
|
CHF 341.00
|
12.4
|
83.5
|
11.8
|
Total Net Assets (in million)
|
2'134
|
|
|
MTD Month to Date
FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|
|Bundesplatz 1
|
|6300 Zug
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1168811
|
