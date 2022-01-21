Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HBM Healthcare Investments AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/20 11:30:42 am
308.5 CHF   +0.82%
12:49aHBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report December 2021
EQ
12:22aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Report December 2021
PU
01/17Key Figures 15.01.2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBM Healthcare Investments : Quarterly Report December 2021

01/21/2022 | 12:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Report 2021

December

At a Glance

Profile and Portfolio

2

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical techno­ logy and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of prom­

Currency allocation of assets 1)

Emphasis on US dollar investments.

Other currencies (CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK)

5%

Euro (EUR) 9%

Renminbi (CNY) 27%

US dollar (USD) 2) 54%

Indian rupee (INR)

4%

Swiss franc (CHF) 2)

1%

Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2021

ising companies.

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health­ care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

Allocation of assets 1)

Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies' portfolio.

Cash and cash equivalents

Funds

9%

8%

Private

Other assets

companies

23%

1%

Public

companies

59%

Development phase of portfolio companies 3)

Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in ­companies with products at an advanced stage of ­development.

Phase III

Profitable

6%

43%

Phase II

13%

Phase I

4%

Preclinical

Products on

the market

6%

28%

HBM Healthcare Investments

Investments by continents 3)

International portfolio.

Western Europe

14%

North

Asia

and South

44%

America

42%

Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 3)

Broadly diversified areas of activity.

Infectious diseases

2%

Synthetic biology

Medical technology/

30%

diagnostics

3%

Orphan

Others

diseases

18%

3%

Immunology /

Oncology

inflammation

17%

5%

Central

Digital health

nervous system

16%

6%

  1. Total consolidated assets as at 31.12.2021: CHF 2 590 million.
  1. Net of foreign currency hedge (USD/CHF): about USD 47 percent and CHF 8 percent respectively.
  2. Total investments as at 31.12.2021: CHF 2 334 million.

At a Glance

Key Figures and Performance

Key Figures

31.12.2021

Net assets

CHF million

2 339.5

Investments in private companies and funds

810.5

Investments in public companies

1 523.5

Cash and cash equivalents

(net of liability from market hedging)

226.0

Net result for the period

CHF million

275.0

Basic earnings per share

CHF

39.52

Net asset value (NAV) per share

CHF

336.27

Share price

CHF

339.00

Premium (+) / discount (-)

%

+ 0.8

Distribution per share

CHF

Distribution yield

%

Shares issued

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Shares outstanding

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Performance (including distributions)

2021/2022

(9 months)

Net asset value (NAV)

%

12.8

Registered share HBMN

%

5.7

31.3.2021

31.3.2020

31.3.2019

31.3.2018

2 151.5

1 448.8

1 318.3

1 157.9

662.8

706.4

542.1

413.9

1 404.2

629.9

688.2

750.0

327.0

224.2

176.2

72.4

756.3

182.7

209.1

115.9

108.71

26.26

30.05

16.55

309.25

208.25

189.48

166.43

332.50

190.00

168.80

144.00

+ 7.5

- 8.8

- 10.9

- 13.5

12.50

7.70

7.50

7.00

3.8

4.1

4.4

4.9

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

2020/2021

2019/2020

2018/2019

2017/2018

52.2

13.9

18.1

11.1

79.1

17.0

22.1

34.5

3

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2021

Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7.2001 = 100), dividends reinvested

560

500

HBM Healthcare Investments Share

440

380

320

HBM Healthcare Investments NAV

260

200 NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

140

MSCI World Health Care Index

80

20

01.01.2012 31.12.2012 31.12.2013

31.12.2014

31.12.2015

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

Management Report

1 April to 31 December 2021

HBM Healthcare Investments generated a net profit of CHF 4 million in the reporting quarter ended 31 December 2021. For the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year, the net profit amounts to CHF 275 million. Although the biotech stock market in general declined, several portfolio companies announced operational successes, which resulted in higher valuations. With cash and cash equivalents of CHF 226 million, HBM Healthcare is well positioned for a market downturn and may benefit from buying opportunities at low valuations. Eight new investments in private companies complement the portfolio.

Dear Shareholders

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the third quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year with a small net profit of CHF 4 million amid a bearish market environment, at least in the biotech sector. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 0.2 percent during the same period, while the share price declined by 0.3 percent.

This results in a profit of CHF 275 million for the first nine months of the financial year and an in­ crease in the NAV of 12.8 percent.

Operational success as a basis for high valuations

The two private companies Swixx BioPharma and ConnectRN concluded financing rounds with new investors. Against the backdrop of the companies' very successful operational development, these led to an increase in the valuation of the two investments totalling CHF 72 million.

Swixx BioPharma announced the signing of an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Sanofi's prescription drugs in Eastern Europe. The company expects this to double its 2022 sales to over EUR 600 million and plans to expand its team to around 900 employees.

ConnectRN, the digital placement platform for nursing staff in the United States, increased its 2021 revenue organically by more than 240 percent and expects further growth in the current year.

4

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2021

Management Report

1 April to 31 December 2021

Furthermore, BioShin, a Chinese subsidiary of listed Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, will be fully acquired by Biohaven as part of Biohaven's announced strategic partnership with Pfizer. Upon completion

of the transaction, HBM Healthcare Investments will receive Biohaven shares equivalent to approxi­ mately USD 23 million in exchange for its USD 8 million investment in BioShin.

Valo Health announced that the merger agreement signed in June with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has been terminated by mutual consent. Accordingly, the value of the investment was reduced back to the original cost value.

Cathay Biotech defies declining stock market

Among the public companies originating from the private companies' portfolio, the pleasing share price performance of the Chinese company Cathay Biotech stood out in particular. The market capitalisation of this leader in synthetic biology rose by almost a fifth to over CHF 11 billion in the quarter under review, thereby compensating for the considerable market-related decline in the share prices of the other public holdings originating from the portfolio of private companies.

A detailed analyst report highlighted the potential of Cathay Biotech's technology to use straw instead of corn starch as the renewable resource to manufacture its products in the future. Thereby, Cathay wants to avoid bottlenecks in the procurement of raw materials which are expected for the growing biomass industry. According to OECD estimates, at least 20 percent of the world's chemical products will be replaced by biomass products by 2030. This corresponds to a market volume of USD 800 billion, and synthetic biology is said to play a central role in this replacement process.

With a share of 27 percent, Cathay Biotech is by far the largest holding in HBM Healthcare's portfolio. As Cathay's shares will remain subject to a lock-up period for the next 20 months, they are valued at a discount of 9.75 percent to the current market price, in the amount of CHF 76 million. The percent­ age of the lock-up discount will be reduced on a straight-line basis over the remaining term of the lock-up period.

Among the other public companies, Argenx and ChemoCentryx each benefitted from an FDA mar­ ket approval. Argenx was granted approval for VYVGARTTM for the treatment of the chronic neuro­ muscular autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis, characterised by weakness and rapid fatigability of the skeletal muscles, and ChemoCentryx for TAVNEOSTM for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, an inflammatory disease of the blood vessels. Furthermore, additional value was added by the acquisition of Dicerna by Novo Nordisk.

Eight new investments in private companies

During the quarter under review, new investments totalling CHF 52 million were made in eight private companies. A further CHF 18 million was invested in current portfolio companies. Among the new investments, the US company Upstream Bio received an investment commitment of USD 20 million, of which a first tranche of USD 11 million was paid in. Upstream Bio is developing an antibody therapy for the treatment of severe asthma.

5

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HBM Healthcare Investments AG published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
12:49aHBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report December 2021
EQ
12:22aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Report December 2021
PU
01/17Key Figures 15.01.2022
EQ
01/03HBM Healthcare Flags Slump in Nine-Month Net Profit to $300 Million
MT
01/03Key Figures 31.12.2021
EQ
01/03HBM Healthcare Investments delivers strong return despite weak biotech sector and incre..
EQ
01/03HBM Healthcare Investments AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Key Figures 15.12.2021
EQ
2021INSIDER SELL : Harmony Biosciences Holdings
MT
2021HBM Healthcare Investments NAV Climbs 7% in Fiscal Year to November
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 289 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 2 146 M 2 344 M 2 344 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 308,50 CHF
Average target price 355,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-9.73%2 344
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.72%125 216
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.95%86 364
BLACKSTONE INC.-13.78%79 807
UBS GROUP AG7.55%66 474
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.17%47 638