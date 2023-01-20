HBM Healthcare Investments : Quarterly Report December 2022

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health- care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

Management Report HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2022 4 1 April to 31 December 2022

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the quarter under

review­ as at the end of December 2022 with a loss of CHF 120 million, largely attributable to currency develop- ments. Currency hedging partially compensated for the decline and was then closed. A loss of CHF 155 million resulted for the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year. In this period, the decline in the market capitalisation of the largest position, Cathay Biotech, was the main factor. Cash and cash equivalents increased to 15 percent of the portfolio due to the completion of ­acquisitions and profit taking. Notwithstanding the volatile market environment, HBM Healthcare Investments remains confident in its chosen investment strategy and considers the value potential of its well-diversified portfolio to be intact.

Dear Shareholders

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year as at the end of December 2022 with a loss of CHF 120 million. The net asset value per share (NAV) declined by 6.4 percent and the share price by 9.3 percent during this period.

This decrease in value is largely due to currency developments. In the three-month period, the US dollar depreciated by 6.3 percent against the Swiss franc and the Chinese yuan by 3.4 percent. The currency hedge, which had been increased slightly in October 2022 and was closed after the US dollar fell in mid-November, was able to partially compensate for this decline. Overall, the ­currency development burdened the result in the quarter under review by around CHF 84 million.

For the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year, this resulted in a loss of CHF 155 million with a decline in NAV of 7.8 percent. The share price fell disproportionately by 23.7 percent. ­Calculated over the first nine months, the foreign currencies' negative impact of CHF 25 million on the result has been much less accentuated. Rather, the result for this period is mainly due to the market-driven decline in the market capitalisation of our largest investment, Cathay Biotech (share price -21 percent).