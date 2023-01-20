Advanced search
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  03:42:47 2023-01-20 am EST
222.00 CHF   +0.45%
Hbm Healthcare Investments : Quarterly Report December 2022
PU
HBM Healthcare Swings To Loss In Fiscal Q3 On Negative Currency Effects
MT
HBM Healthcare Investments publishes Quarterly Report with key figures for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 and for the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year
EQ
HBM Healthcare Investments : Quarterly Report December 2022

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Report 2022

December

At a Glance

Profile and Portfolio

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of promising companies.

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health- care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2022

2

Currency allocation of assets 1)

Emphasis on US dollar investments.

61% US dollar (USD)

17% Renminbi (CNY)

11% Euro (EUR)

4% Indian rupee (INR)

4% Other currencies

(CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK)

3% Swiss franc (CHF)

Allocation of assets 1)

Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies portfolio.

32%

Private companies

28%

Public (from private)

companies

15%

Public companies

15%

Cash and cash equivalents

8%

Funds

2%

Other assets

Development phase of portfolio companies 2)

Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in ­companies with products at an advanced stage of ­development.

Investments by continents 2)

Global portfolio.

Western Europe 18%

North and South America 47%

Asia 35%

44%

Profitable

24%

Products on the market

5%

Phase III

13%

Phase II

6%

Phase I

8%

Preclinical

Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 2)

Broadly diversified areas of activity.

25%

Others

20%

Synthetic Biology

14%

Oncology

13%

Central Nervous System

9%

Digital Health

7%

Immunology / Inflammation

6%

Orphan diseases

  1. Total consolidated assets as at 31.12.2022: CHF 1 944 million.
  2. Total investments as at 31.12.2022: CHF 1 618 million.

6% Medical technology / 

diagnostics

At a Glance

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2022

3

Key Figures and Performance

Key Figures

31.12.2022

Net assets

CHF million

1 486.1

Investments in private companies and funds

793.5

Investments in public companies

824.7

Cash and cash equivalents

(net of liability from market hedging)

282.1

Net result for the period

CHF million

- 154.7

Basic earnings per share

CHF

- 22.24

Net asset value (NAV) per share

CHF

253.59

Share price

CHF

201.00

Premium (+) / discount (-)

%

- 20.7

Distribution per share

CHF

Distribution yield

%

Shares issued

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Shares outstanding

Registered shares (m)

7.0

31.3.2022

31.3.2021

31.3.2020

31.3.2019

1 986.5

2 151.5

1 448.8

1 318.3

790.3

662.8

706.4

542.1

1 130.2

1 404.2

629.9

688.2

223.7

327.0

224.2

176.2

- 78.0

756.3

182.7

209.1

- 11.22

108.71

26.26

30.05

285.53

309.25

208.25

189.48

276.00

332.50

190.00

168.80

- 3.3

+7.5

- 8.8

- 10.9

9.70

12.50 1)

7.70

7.50

3.5

3.8

4.1

4.4

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

  1. Thereof CHF 9.50 as ordinary distribution and CHF 3.00 as a special distribution to mark the 20th anniversary of the Company.

Performance (including distributions)

2022/2023

(9 months)

2021/2022 2020/2021 2019/2020 2018/2019

Net asset value (NAV)

%

- 7.8

- 3.6

52.2

13.9

18.1

Registered share HBMN

%

- 23.7

- 13.2

79.1

17.0

22.1

Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7.2001 = 100), dividends reinvested 560

500

HBM Healthcare Investments Share

440

380

320

NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

HBM Healthcare Investments NAV

260

200

MSCI World Health Care Index

140

80

20

1.1.2013

31.12.2013

31.12.2014

31.12.2015

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2022

Management Report

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2022

4

1 April to 31 December 2022

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the quarter under

review­ as at the end of December 2022 with a loss of CHF 120 million, largely attributable to currency develop- ments. Currency hedging partially compensated for the decline and was then closed. A loss of CHF 155 million resulted for the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year. In this period, the decline in the market capitalisation of the largest position, Cathay Biotech, was the main factor. Cash and cash equivalents increased to 15 percent of the portfolio due to the completion of ­acquisitions and profit taking. Notwithstanding the volatile market environment, HBM Healthcare Investments remains confident in its chosen investment strategy and considers the value potential of its well-diversified portfolio to be intact.

Dear Shareholders

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year as at the end of December 2022 with a loss of CHF 120 million. The net asset value per share (NAV) declined by 6.4 percent and the share price by 9.3 percent during this period.

This decrease in value is largely due to currency developments. In the three-month period, the US dollar depreciated by 6.3 percent against the Swiss franc and the Chinese yuan by 3.4 percent. The currency hedge, which had been increased slightly in October 2022 and was closed after the US dollar fell in mid-November, was able to partially compensate for this decline. Overall, the ­currency development burdened the result in the quarter under review by around CHF 84 million.

For the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year, this resulted in a loss of CHF 155 million with a decline in NAV of 7.8 percent. The share price fell disproportionately by 23.7 percent. ­Calculated over the first nine months, the foreign currencies' negative impact of CHF 25 million on the result has been much less accentuated. Rather, the result for this period is mainly due to the market-driven decline in the market capitalisation of our largest investment, Cathay Biotech (share price -21 percent).

Management Report

HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd / Quarterly Report December 2022

5

1 April to 31 December 2022

Significant portfolio developments in the quarter under review

The value of the portfolio of private companies decreased by a total of CHF 41 million, of which CHF 28 million was due to currency developments. The following events stood out:

Swixx Biopharma is expecting sales in 2022 to jump to over EUR 700 million. This pleasing

development­allowed the company to return part of its surplus liquidity to shareholders as a capital repayment. For HBM Healthcare Investments, this resulted in dividend income of CHF 10 million ­recognised in the income statement.

Fangzhou, which operates the digital healthcare platform Jianke.com in China, filed the prospectus for a planned IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2022. HBM Healthcare Investments still values its investment in Fangzhou at cost, in line with its prudent valuation principles.

A revaluation of the investment is being reviewed for the annual financial statements as at the end of March, based on financing rounds which were closed at higher valuations due to the company's good operating performance.

Acrivon Therapeutics, a US company active in personalised oncology, raised around USD 100 million in new capital via an IPO. At year end, the share closed around 8 percent below the issue price.

In addition, value adjustments totalling CHF 15 million were made for various investments.

Public companies burdened the quarterly result with CHF 51 million, CHF 39 million of which was due to currency developments. Y-mAbs Therapeutics suffered an unexpected setback. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denied the company approval for omburtamab, an antibody­ therapy

for the treatment of rare childhood­ cancers. The company's market value declined sharply as a result. Y-mAbs owns an approved drug, DANYELZA®, and is also developing other cancer therapies.

The strong share price performance of Harmony Biosciences largely compensated for the decline in Y-mAbs.

The fund portfolio burdened the result in the quarter under review by CHF 20 million, CHF 11 million of which was due to currency developments.

Disclaimer

HBM Healthcare Investments AG published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 -108 M -117 M -117 M
Net income 2023 -139 M -151 M -151 M
Net Debt 2023 27,0 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,1x
Yield 2023 4,39%
Capitalization 1 538 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
EV / Sales 2023 -14,6x
EV / Sales 2024 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 221,00 CHF
Average target price 270,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Rudolf Lanz Director
Mario Germano Giuliani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG9.95%1 677
BLACKROCK, INC.5.47%111 922
UBS GROUP AG14.15%68 392
BLACKSTONE INC.13.21%58 943
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.12.92%56 344
KKR & CO. INC.14.20%45 648