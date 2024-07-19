Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies portfolio.

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health­ care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical techno­ logy and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of promising companies.

Thereof CHF 9.50 as ordinary distribution and CHF 3.00 as a special distribution to mark the 20th anniversary of the Company.

In the portfolio of private companies, the outstanding event was the acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics by Johnson & Johnson for USD 1.25 billion in cash. Yellow Jersey had been spun off from the Swiss company Numab Therapeutics prior to the sale. The company is testing NM 26, a bispecific antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, in a phase I clinical trial. Completed at the beginning of July but recognised in the first quarter's balance sheet, the sale resulted in a profit of CHF 59 million.

Private companies contributed CHF 53 million to the quarterly result, or 3.1 percent to the increase in NAV. Public companies and funds weighed on performance with CHF - 14 million and CHF - 4 million respectively, or - 0.8 percent and - 0.2 percent in relation to NAV.

of CHF 26 million. In these first three months to 30 June 2024, the net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 1.6 percent, while the share price increased by 5.9 percent.

the current uncertain macroeconomic environment and has hedged one third of the USD currency risk against

diversified­ and fundamentally well positioned. The asset allocation remains virtually unchanged. The private portfolio­ was expanded with an investment in Bluejay Therapeutics. HBM Healthcare is acting cautiously in

5.9 percent. Value was primarily driven by private portfolio companies, in particular the sale of a Numab Therapeutics spin-off. In contrast, the public companies and funds weighed on the result overall. The portfolio is broadly

CHF 26 million in the first three months of the 2024/2025 financial year as at 30 June 2024. The net asset value

HBM Healthcare Investments will retain an 8 percent stake in Numab Therapeutics, which continues to develop a pipeline of promising clinical and preclinical programmes in the fields of oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company's technology platform and development capabilities have been validated through several partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies even prior to the sale of Yellow Jersey.

There is also good news from Swixx BioPharma, which has further expanded its strong market position as a service provider for international pharmaceutical companies through the acquisition of Laboratorios Biopas. Biopas is present as a marketing and distribution company in 20 countries

in Central and South America, including the five largest markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

Swixx BioPharma was founded ten years ago and generates sales of over EUR 1 billion with 1300 employees in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. With the acquisition of Biopas, a further 300 employees and sales of USD 220 million will be added in Latin America.

Alumis Therapeutics has raised USD 250 million in new capital through an IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. HBM Healthcare Investments had invested USD 5 million in Alumis at the beginning

of the year and increased its stake by a further USD 15 million in the IPO. Alumis develops oral therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiencies.

At the beginning of July, after the balance sheet date, Fangzhou (Jianke), the leading online platform for chronic disease management in China, became the latest private company to go public, this time in Hong Kong. The issue price of the new shares was higher than the book value of our investment at the end of the quarter. However, trading in the shares got off to an unfriendly start in the first few days up to mid-July, reducing the last published NAV as at 15 July 2024 by just under 0.9 percent.

In the portfolio of public companies, Insmed's share price jumped, contributing CHF 10 million to earnings. The company published convincing phase III data for brensocatib for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis (severe, chronic lung disease in which the bronchi become permanently dilated due to a cycle of infection, inflammation and damage to the lung tissue).

Merus (CHF 10 million) also made strong gains following the publication of interim data for pe­ tosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) as a first-line treatment for head and neck tumours. Further positive contributions were made by BioInvent (CHF 9 million) and Vicore Pharma (CHF 6 million). Negative contributions came from Y-mAbs Therapeutics (CHF - 13 million), Biohaven (CHF - 12 million), ALX Oncology (CHF - 7 million) and Harmony Biosciences (CHF - 7 million).

New addition to the private portfolio

USD 7 million was invested in the US company Bluejay Therapeutics in the quarter under review. Bluejay develops therapies for viral and liver diseases. The most advanced programme, BJT-778, is a potentially best-in-class, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody against the hepatitis B surface antigen. BJT-778 is being developed for the treatment of both chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis D.