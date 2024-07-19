Quarterly ReportJune2024

At a Glance

Profile and Portfolio

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical techno­ logy and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of promising companies.

Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health­ care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

Investments by continents 3)

Global portfolio.

Europe 25%

Asia

Americas

29%

46%

  1. Total consolidated assets as at 30.6.2024: CHF 1 846 million.
  2. Net of foreign currency hedge (USD/CHF): About USD 39 percent and CHF 28 percent respectively.
  3. Total investments as at 30.6.2024: CHF 1 669 million.

Allocation of assets 1)

Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies portfolio.

38%

Private companies

22%

Public companies

21%

Public (from private)

companies

10%

Funds

7%

Cash and cash equivalents

2%

Other assets

Currency allocation of assets 1)

Emphasis on US dollar investments.

58%

US dollar (USD) 2)

12%

Euro (EUR)

11%

Renminbi (CNY)

9%

Swiss franc (CHF) 2)

5%

Indian rupee (INR)

5%

Other currencies

(CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK)

Development phase of portfolio companies 3)

Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in companies­

with products at an advanced stage of development­

.

35%

Profitable

23%

Products on the market

4%

Phase III

19%

Phase II

12%

Phase I

7%

Preclinical

Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 3)

Broadly diversified areas of activity.

24%

Others

21%

Oncology

12%

Central nervous system

12%

Synthetic biology

9%

Immunology / inflammation

8%

Digital health

8%

Orphan diseases

6%

Medical technology /

diagnostics

At a Glance

Key Figures and Performance

Key Figures

30.6.2024

Net assets

CHF million

1 722.4

Investments in private companies and funds

875.9

Investments in public companies

793.4

Cash and cash equivalents

(net of liability from market hedging)

132.1

Net result for the period

CHF million

25.5

Basic earnings per share

CHF

3.72

Net asset value (NAV) per share

CHF

252.07

Share price

CHF

205.00

Premium (+) / discount (-)

%

- 18.7

Distribution per share

CHF

7.50 1)

Distribution yield

%

3.9

Shares issued

Registered shares (m)

7.0

Shares outstanding

Registered shares (m)

6.8

31.3.2024

31.3.2023

31.3.2022

31.3.2021

1 703.9

1 772.7

1 986.5

2 151.5

809.4

846.1

790.3

662.8

768.8

847.0

1 130.2

1 404.2

203.4

232.0

223.7

327.0

- 1.1

- 146.3

- 78.0

756.3

- 0.16

- 21.03

- 11.22

108.71

248.10

254.80

285.53

309.25

193.60

214.00

276.00

332.50

- 22.0

- 16.0

- 3.3

7.5

7.50

7.50

9.70

12.50 2)

3.9

3.5

3.5

3.8

7.0

7.0

7.0

7.0

6.9

7.0

7.0

7.0

  1. Approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 17 June 2024
    - payment in August 2024.

Performance (including distributions)

Net asset value (NAV)

%

Registered share HBMN

%

  1. Thereof CHF 9.50 as ordinary distribution and CHF 3.00 as a special distribution to mark the 20th anniversary of the Company.

2024/2025

(3 months)

2023/2024

2022/2023

2021/2022

2020/2021

1.6

- 7.4

- 3.6

52.2

0.3

5.9

- 6.0

- 18.9

- 13.2

79.1

Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7.2001 = 100), distributions reinvested

560

500

HBM Healthcare Investments Share

440

380

HBM Healthcare Investments NAV

320

NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

260

200

MSCI World Health Care Index

140

80

20

1.7.2014

30.6.2015

30.6.2016

30.6.2017

30.6.2018

30.6.2019

30.6.2020

30.6.2021

30.6.2022

30.6.2023

30.6.2024

Management Report

1 April to 30 June 2024

HBM Healthcare Investments generated a profit of

CHF 26 million in the first three months of the 2024/2025 financial year as at 30 June 2024. The net asset value

per share (NAV) rose by 1.6 percent and the share price by

5.9 percent. Value was primarily driven by private portfolio companies, in particular the sale of a Numab Therapeutics spin-off. In contrast, the public companies and funds weighed on the result overall. The portfolio is broadly

diversified­ and fundamentally well positioned. The asset allocation remains virtually unchanged. The private portfolio­ was expanded with an investment in Bluejay Therapeutics. HBM Healthcare is acting cautiously in

the current uncertain macroeconomic environment and has hedged one third of the USD currency risk against

the Swiss franc.

Dear Shareholders

HBM Healthcare Investments started the new 2024/2025 financial year with a quarterly profit

of CHF 26 million. In these first three months to 30 June 2024, the net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 1.6 percent, while the share price increased by 5.9 percent.

Private companies contributed CHF 53 million to the quarterly result, or 3.1 percent to the increase in NAV. Public companies and funds weighed on performance with CHF - 14 million and CHF - 4 million respectively, or - 0.8 percent and - 0.2 percent in relation to NAV.

Significant portfolio developments

In the portfolio of private companies, the outstanding event was the acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics by Johnson & Johnson for USD 1.25 billion in cash. Yellow Jersey had been spun off from the Swiss company Numab Therapeutics prior to the sale. The company is testing NM 26, a bispecific antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, in a phase I clinical trial. Completed at the beginning of July but recognised in the first quarter's balance sheet, the sale resulted in a profit of CHF 59 million.

Management Report

1 April to 30 June 2024

HBM Healthcare Investments will retain an 8 percent stake in Numab Therapeutics, which continues to develop a pipeline of promising clinical and preclinical programmes in the fields of oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company's technology platform and development capabilities have been validated through several partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies even prior to the sale of Yellow Jersey.

There is also good news from Swixx BioPharma, which has further expanded its strong market position as a service provider for international pharmaceutical companies through the acquisition of Laboratorios Biopas. Biopas is present as a marketing and distribution company in 20 countries

in Central and South America, including the five largest markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

Swixx BioPharma was founded ten years ago and generates sales of over EUR 1 billion with 1300 employees in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. With the acquisition of Biopas, a further 300 employees and sales of USD 220 million will be added in Latin America.

Alumis Therapeutics has raised USD 250 million in new capital through an IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. HBM Healthcare Investments had invested USD 5 million in Alumis at the beginning

of the year and increased its stake by a further USD 15 million in the IPO. Alumis develops oral therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiencies.

At the beginning of July, after the balance sheet date, Fangzhou (Jianke), the leading online platform for chronic disease management in China, became the latest private company to go public, this time in Hong Kong. The issue price of the new shares was higher than the book value of our investment at the end of the quarter. However, trading in the shares got off to an unfriendly start in the first few days up to mid-July, reducing the last published NAV as at 15 July 2024 by just under 0.9 percent.

In the portfolio of public companies, Insmed's share price jumped, contributing CHF 10 million to earnings. The company published convincing phase III data for brensocatib for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis (severe, chronic lung disease in which the bronchi become permanently dilated due to a cycle of infection, inflammation and damage to the lung tissue).

Merus (CHF 10 million) also made strong gains following the publication of interim data for pe­ tosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) as a first-line treatment for head and neck tumours. Further positive contributions were made by BioInvent (CHF 9 million) and Vicore Pharma (CHF 6 million). Negative contributions came from Y-mAbs Therapeutics (CHF - 13 million), Biohaven (CHF - 12 million), ALX Oncology (CHF - 7 million) and Harmony Biosciences (CHF - 7 million).

New addition to the private portfolio

USD 7 million was invested in the US company Bluejay Therapeutics in the quarter under review. Bluejay develops therapies for viral and liver diseases. The most advanced programme, BJT-778, is a potentially best-in-class, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody against the hepatitis B surface antigen. BJT-778 is being developed for the treatment of both chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis D.

Management Report

1 April to 30 June 2024

Asset allocation virtually unchanged

There has been little change in the asset allocation compared to the beginning of the financial year: 43 percent of assets are attributable to public companies (nearly half of which were previously private companies), 38 percent to private companies, 10 percent to funds, 7 percent to cash and cash equivalents and 2 percent to other assets.

Currency risk hedged

In order to reduce the exposure to currency fluctuations, one third of the US dollar currency risk was hedged against the Swiss franc in the quarter under review. However, the hedging costs are considerable.

Outlook

The macroeconomic market environment remains challenging. On the one hand, the measures taken by central banks to combat inflation in the US and Europe are having an effect, and the interest rate cuts expected in the second half of the year should further improve market sentiment for growth companies. However, the rapidly rising national debt, the upcoming elections and political polarisa­ tion in the US and various European countries are causing concern, as are the major trade conflicts and geopolitical confrontations. Against this backdrop, HBM Healthcare Investments will continue to act with the necessary caution.

From a fundamental perspective, however, the portfolio remains well positioned and broadly diversi­ fied. The majority of the private portfolio companies are making swift progress in their development. This will soon enable some companies to take the next step in the form of an IPO or a strategic transaction.

In the portfolio of public companies, several companies are positioned for further value growth based on expected study data: ALX Oncology, ArriVent, Biohaven, BioInvent, IO Biotech, Mineralys Therapeutics and Natera have exciting publications in various therapeutic indications coming

up in the second half of the year, which should have an overall positive impact on the value of the portfolio.

The second half of the year will therefore remain exciting. We would like to thank you, dear shareholders, for your trust, and we wish you a pleasant summer.

Dr Andreas Wicki

Erwin Troxler

CEO

CFO

Group Financial Statements IFRS

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet (CHF 000)

Notes

30.6.2024

31.3.2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

11 622

10 227

Receivables

104

60

Total current assets

11 726

10 287

Non-current assets

Investment in subsidiary

(3)

1 822 718

1 796 281

Total non-current assets

1 822 718

1 796 281

Total assets

1 834 444

1 806 568

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Liability to subsidiary

10 000

0

Other liabilities

2 600

3 314

Total current liabilities

12 600

3 314

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

(4)

99 434

99 389

Total non-current liabilities

99 434

99 389

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

(5.1)

84 216

84 216

Treasury shares

(5.2)

- 22 947

- 15 991

Capital reserve

142 250

142 250

Retained earnings

1 518 891

1 493 390

Total shareholders' equity

1 722 410

1 703 865

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1 834 444

1 806 568

Number of outstanding shares (in 000)

6 833

Net asset value (NAV) per share (CHF)

252.07

6 868

248.10

Group Financial Statements IFRS

Comprehensive Income

Statement of comprehensive income for the period 1 April to 30 June (CHF 000)

Quarter ended

Notes

30.6.2024

Net change in value of investment in subsidiary

(3)

26 437

Result from investment activities

26 437

Personnel expenses

(6)

- 390

Other operating expenses

- 223

Result before interest and taxes

25 824

Financial expenses

- 332

Financial income

9

Net result for the period

25 501

Comprehensive result

25 501

Number of outstanding shares, time-weighted (in 000)

6 850

Basic earnings per share (CHF)

3.72

As the Company does not have options or similar instruments outstanding, diluted earnings per share are identical to basic earnings per share.

Quarter ended 30.6.2023

- 9 686

- 9 686

- 410

- 155

- 10 251

- 661

5

- 10 907

- 10 907

6 956

- 1.57

Statement of Cash Flows

Changes in Equity

Statement of cash flows for the period 1 April to 30 June (CHF 000)

Quarter ended

30.6.2024

Expenses paid (personnel and other operating expenses)

- 1 239

Net cash flow from operating activities

- 1 239

Quarter ended 30.6.2023

- 572

- 572

Interest received / paid

4

Loan from subsidiary

10 000

Purchase of treasury shares

- 7 370

Net cash flow from financing activities

2 634

5

0

- 419

- 414

Currency translation differences

0

0

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1 395

- 986

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10 227

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

11 622

Statement of changes in equity (CHF 000)

Share

Treasury

Capital

Retained

capital

shares

reserve

earnings

Balance 31 March 2023

136 416

- 402

142 201

1 494 473

5 732

4 746

Total shareholders' equity

1 772 688

Comprehensive result

- 10 907

- 10 907

Purchase of treasury shares

- 497

- 497

Balance 30 June 2023

136 416

- 899

142 201

1 483 566

1 761 284

Comprehensive result

9 824

9 824

Purchase of treasury shares

- 15 092

- 15 092

Par value repayment (7.8.2023)

- 52 200

49

- 52 151

Balance 31 March 2024

84 216

- 15 991

142 250

1 493 390

1 703 865

Comprehensive result

25 501

25 501

Purchase of treasury shares

- 6 956

- 6 956

Balance 30 June 2024

84 216

- 22 947

142 250

1 518 891

1 722 410

Group Financial Statements IFRS

Notes

General Statements

  1. Information about the Company and its business
    HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd (HBM Healthcare or Company) is a SIX Swiss Exchange-listed holding company domiciled at Bundesplatz 1, Zug (Switzer- land). The purpose of the Company is the acquisition, holding and sale of positions in other companies as well as the management and financing of such positions in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors, and related areas.
  2. Accounting policies

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards IAS 34 on Interim Financial Reporting, and the provisions of the SIX Swiss Exchange Additional Rules on the Listing of Investment Companies. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group Financial Statements for the financial year ended

31 March 2024, as they provide an update to the latest full financial report.

In preparing the interim financial statements, the same accounting policies and methods of computation have been applied as in the preparation of the annual financial statements as at 31 March 2024. The Group Financial Statements comprise HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd and the non-consolidated investment in the HBM Healthcare Investments (Cayman) Ltd. subsidiary (Subsidiary). A summary of the newly applied IFRS/IAS standards and interpre­ tations in the reporting period is provided on pages 69 and 70 of the Group Financial Statements of the 2023/2024 Annual Report.

The newly applied standards and interpretations had no material impact on the Group's accounting policies, overall results or financial position.

Unless indicated otherwise, the values are in thousands of CHF.

The following exchange rates were used in the preparation of the financial statements:

Exchange rates (CHF)

30.6.2024

31.3.2024

CAD

0.6571

0.6657

CNY

0.1237

0.1248

DKK

0.1291

0.1304

EUR

0.9629

0.9726

GBP

1.1365

1.1378

HKD

0.1151

0.1152

INR

0.0108

0.0108

SEK

0.0848

0.0846

USD

0.8988

0.9014

