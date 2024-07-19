Quarterly ReportJune2024
At a Glance
Profile and Portfolio
HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical techno logy and diagnostics sectors and related areas. The company holds and actively manages an international portfolio of promising companies.
Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided on their strategic directions. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investing in big pharma and biotech companies. HBM Health care Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).
Investments by continents 3)
Global portfolio.
Europe 25%
Asia
Americas
29%
46%
- Total consolidated assets as at 30.6.2024: CHF 1 846 million.
- Net of foreign currency hedge (USD/CHF): About USD 39 percent and CHF 28 percent respectively.
- Total investments as at 30.6.2024: CHF 1 669 million.
Allocation of assets 1)
Mainly invested in private companies or in companies originating from the private companies portfolio.
38%
Private companies
22%
Public companies
21%
Public (from private)
companies
10%
Funds
7%
Cash and cash equivalents
2%
Other assets
Currency allocation of assets 1)
Emphasis on US dollar investments.
58%
US dollar (USD) 2)
12%
Euro (EUR)
11%
Renminbi (CNY)
9%
Swiss franc (CHF) 2)
5%
Indian rupee (INR)
5%
Other currencies
(CAD, DKK, GBP, HKD, SEK)
Development phase of portfolio companies 3)
Mainly invested in revenue generating companies or in companies
with products at an advanced stage of development
.
35%
Profitable
23%
Products on the market
4%
Phase III
19%
Phase II
12%
Phase I
7%
Preclinical
Therapeutic area of the lead product of portfolio companies 3)
Broadly diversified areas of activity.
24%
Others
21%
Oncology
12%
Central nervous system
12%
Synthetic biology
9%
Immunology / inflammation
8%
Digital health
8%
Orphan diseases
6%
Medical technology /
diagnostics
Key Figures and Performance
Key Figures
30.6.2024
Net assets
CHF million
1 722.4
Investments in private companies and funds
875.9
Investments in public companies
793.4
Cash and cash equivalents
(net of liability from market hedging)
132.1
Net result for the period
CHF million
25.5
Basic earnings per share
CHF
3.72
Net asset value (NAV) per share
CHF
252.07
Share price
CHF
205.00
Premium (+) / discount (-)
%
- 18.7
Distribution per share
CHF
7.50 1)
Distribution yield
%
3.9
Shares issued
Registered shares (m)
7.0
Shares outstanding
Registered shares (m)
6.8
31.3.2024
31.3.2023
31.3.2022
31.3.2021
1 703.9
1 772.7
1 986.5
2 151.5
809.4
846.1
790.3
662.8
768.8
847.0
1 130.2
1 404.2
203.4
232.0
223.7
327.0
- 1.1
- 146.3
- 78.0
756.3
- 0.16
- 21.03
- 11.22
108.71
248.10
254.80
285.53
309.25
193.60
214.00
276.00
332.50
- 22.0
- 16.0
- 3.3
7.5
7.50
7.50
9.70
12.50 2)
3.9
3.5
3.5
3.8
7.0
7.0
7.0
7.0
6.9
7.0
7.0
7.0
- Approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 17 June 2024
- payment in August 2024.
Performance (including distributions)
Net asset value (NAV)
%
Registered share HBMN
%
- Thereof CHF 9.50 as ordinary distribution and CHF 3.00 as a special distribution to mark the 20th anniversary of the Company.
2024/2025
(3 months)
2023/2024
2022/2023
2021/2022
2020/2021
1.6
- 7.4
- 3.6
52.2
0.3
5.9
- 6.0
- 18.9
- 13.2
79.1
Indexed performance since launch in CHF (12.7.2001 = 100), distributions reinvested
560
500
HBM Healthcare Investments Share
440
380
HBM Healthcare Investments NAV
320
NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
260
200
MSCI World Health Care Index
140
80
20
1.7.2014
30.6.2015
30.6.2016
30.6.2017
30.6.2018
30.6.2019
30.6.2020
30.6.2021
30.6.2022
30.6.2023
30.6.2024
1 April to 30 June 2024
HBM Healthcare Investments generated a profit of
CHF 26 million in the first three months of the 2024/2025 financial year as at 30 June 2024. The net asset value
per share (NAV) rose by 1.6 percent and the share price by
5.9 percent. Value was primarily driven by private portfolio companies, in particular the sale of a Numab Therapeutics spin-off. In contrast, the public companies and funds weighed on the result overall. The portfolio is broadly
diversified and fundamentally well positioned. The asset allocation remains virtually unchanged. The private portfolio was expanded with an investment in Bluejay Therapeutics. HBM Healthcare is acting cautiously in
the current uncertain macroeconomic environment and has hedged one third of the USD currency risk against
the Swiss franc.
Dear Shareholders
HBM Healthcare Investments started the new 2024/2025 financial year with a quarterly profit
of CHF 26 million. In these first three months to 30 June 2024, the net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 1.6 percent, while the share price increased by 5.9 percent.
Private companies contributed CHF 53 million to the quarterly result, or 3.1 percent to the increase in NAV. Public companies and funds weighed on performance with CHF - 14 million and CHF - 4 million respectively, or - 0.8 percent and - 0.2 percent in relation to NAV.
Significant portfolio developments
In the portfolio of private companies, the outstanding event was the acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics by Johnson & Johnson for USD 1.25 billion in cash. Yellow Jersey had been spun off from the Swiss company Numab Therapeutics prior to the sale. The company is testing NM 26, a bispecific antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, in a phase I clinical trial. Completed at the beginning of July but recognised in the first quarter's balance sheet, the sale resulted in a profit of CHF 59 million.
1 April to 30 June 2024
HBM Healthcare Investments will retain an 8 percent stake in Numab Therapeutics, which continues to develop a pipeline of promising clinical and preclinical programmes in the fields of oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company's technology platform and development capabilities have been validated through several partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies even prior to the sale of Yellow Jersey.
There is also good news from Swixx BioPharma, which has further expanded its strong market position as a service provider for international pharmaceutical companies through the acquisition of Laboratorios Biopas. Biopas is present as a marketing and distribution company in 20 countries
in Central and South America, including the five largest markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
Swixx BioPharma was founded ten years ago and generates sales of over EUR 1 billion with 1300 employees in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. With the acquisition of Biopas, a further 300 employees and sales of USD 220 million will be added in Latin America.
Alumis Therapeutics has raised USD 250 million in new capital through an IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. HBM Healthcare Investments had invested USD 5 million in Alumis at the beginning
of the year and increased its stake by a further USD 15 million in the IPO. Alumis develops oral therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiencies.
At the beginning of July, after the balance sheet date, Fangzhou (Jianke), the leading online platform for chronic disease management in China, became the latest private company to go public, this time in Hong Kong. The issue price of the new shares was higher than the book value of our investment at the end of the quarter. However, trading in the shares got off to an unfriendly start in the first few days up to mid-July, reducing the last published NAV as at 15 July 2024 by just under 0.9 percent.
In the portfolio of public companies, Insmed's share price jumped, contributing CHF 10 million to earnings. The company published convincing phase III data for brensocatib for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis (severe, chronic lung disease in which the bronchi become permanently dilated due to a cycle of infection, inflammation and damage to the lung tissue).
Merus (CHF 10 million) also made strong gains following the publication of interim data for pe tosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) as a first-line treatment for head and neck tumours. Further positive contributions were made by BioInvent (CHF 9 million) and Vicore Pharma (CHF 6 million). Negative contributions came from Y-mAbs Therapeutics (CHF - 13 million), Biohaven (CHF - 12 million), ALX Oncology (CHF - 7 million) and Harmony Biosciences (CHF - 7 million).
New addition to the private portfolio
USD 7 million was invested in the US company Bluejay Therapeutics in the quarter under review. Bluejay develops therapies for viral and liver diseases. The most advanced programme, BJT-778, is a potentially best-in-class, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody against the hepatitis B surface antigen. BJT-778 is being developed for the treatment of both chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis D.
1 April to 30 June 2024
Asset allocation virtually unchanged
There has been little change in the asset allocation compared to the beginning of the financial year: 43 percent of assets are attributable to public companies (nearly half of which were previously private companies), 38 percent to private companies, 10 percent to funds, 7 percent to cash and cash equivalents and 2 percent to other assets.
Currency risk hedged
In order to reduce the exposure to currency fluctuations, one third of the US dollar currency risk was hedged against the Swiss franc in the quarter under review. However, the hedging costs are considerable.
Outlook
The macroeconomic market environment remains challenging. On the one hand, the measures taken by central banks to combat inflation in the US and Europe are having an effect, and the interest rate cuts expected in the second half of the year should further improve market sentiment for growth companies. However, the rapidly rising national debt, the upcoming elections and political polarisa tion in the US and various European countries are causing concern, as are the major trade conflicts and geopolitical confrontations. Against this backdrop, HBM Healthcare Investments will continue to act with the necessary caution.
From a fundamental perspective, however, the portfolio remains well positioned and broadly diversi fied. The majority of the private portfolio companies are making swift progress in their development. This will soon enable some companies to take the next step in the form of an IPO or a strategic transaction.
In the portfolio of public companies, several companies are positioned for further value growth based on expected study data: ALX Oncology, ArriVent, Biohaven, BioInvent, IO Biotech, Mineralys Therapeutics and Natera have exciting publications in various therapeutic indications coming
up in the second half of the year, which should have an overall positive impact on the value of the portfolio.
The second half of the year will therefore remain exciting. We would like to thank you, dear shareholders, for your trust, and we wish you a pleasant summer.
Dr Andreas Wicki
Erwin Troxler
CEO
CFO
Balance Sheet
Balance sheet (CHF 000)
Notes
30.6.2024
31.3.2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
11 622
10 227
Receivables
104
60
Total current assets
11 726
10 287
Non-current assets
Investment in subsidiary
(3)
1 822 718
1 796 281
Total non-current assets
1 822 718
1 796 281
Total assets
1 834 444
1 806 568
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Liability to subsidiary
10 000
0
Other liabilities
2 600
3 314
Total current liabilities
12 600
3 314
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities
(4)
99 434
99 389
Total non-current liabilities
99 434
99 389
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
(5.1)
84 216
84 216
Treasury shares
(5.2)
- 22 947
- 15 991
Capital reserve
142 250
142 250
Retained earnings
1 518 891
1 493 390
Total shareholders' equity
1 722 410
1 703 865
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1 834 444
1 806 568
Number of outstanding shares (in 000)
6 833
Net asset value (NAV) per share (CHF)
252.07
6 868
248.10
Comprehensive Income
Statement of comprehensive income for the period 1 April to 30 June (CHF 000)
Quarter ended
Notes
30.6.2024
Net change in value of investment in subsidiary
(3)
26 437
Result from investment activities
26 437
Personnel expenses
(6)
- 390
Other operating expenses
- 223
Result before interest and taxes
25 824
Financial expenses
- 332
Financial income
9
Net result for the period
25 501
Comprehensive result
25 501
Number of outstanding shares, time-weighted (in 000)
6 850
Basic earnings per share (CHF)
3.72
As the Company does not have options or similar instruments outstanding, diluted earnings per share are identical to basic earnings per share.
Quarter ended 30.6.2023
- 9 686
- 9 686
- 410
- 155
- 10 251
- 661
5
- 10 907
- 10 907
6 956
- 1.57
Statement of Cash Flows
Changes in Equity
Statement of cash flows for the period 1 April to 30 June (CHF 000)
Quarter ended
30.6.2024
Expenses paid (personnel and other operating expenses)
- 1 239
Net cash flow from operating activities
- 1 239
Quarter ended 30.6.2023
- 572
- 572
Interest received / paid
4
Loan from subsidiary
10 000
Purchase of treasury shares
- 7 370
Net cash flow from financing activities
2 634
5
0
- 419
- 414
Currency translation differences
0
0
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
1 395
- 986
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10 227
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
11 622
Statement of changes in equity (CHF 000)
Share
Treasury
Capital
Retained
capital
shares
reserve
earnings
Balance 31 March 2023
136 416
- 402
142 201
1 494 473
5 732
4 746
Total shareholders' equity
1 772 688
Comprehensive result
- 10 907
- 10 907
Purchase of treasury shares
- 497
- 497
Balance 30 June 2023
136 416
- 899
142 201
1 483 566
1 761 284
Comprehensive result
9 824
9 824
Purchase of treasury shares
- 15 092
- 15 092
Par value repayment (7.8.2023)
- 52 200
49
- 52 151
Balance 31 March 2024
84 216
- 15 991
142 250
1 493 390
1 703 865
Comprehensive result
25 501
25 501
Purchase of treasury shares
- 6 956
- 6 956
Balance 30 June 2024
84 216
- 22 947
142 250
1 518 891
1 722 410
Notes
General Statements
-
Information about the Company and its business
HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd (HBM Healthcare or Company) is a SIX Swiss Exchange-listed holding company domiciled at Bundesplatz 1, Zug (Switzer- land). The purpose of the Company is the acquisition, holding and sale of positions in other companies as well as the management and financing of such positions in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors, and related areas.
- Accounting policies
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards IAS 34 on Interim Financial Reporting, and the provisions of the SIX Swiss Exchange Additional Rules on the Listing of Investment Companies. These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group Financial Statements for the financial year ended
31 March 2024, as they provide an update to the latest full financial report.
In preparing the interim financial statements, the same accounting policies and methods of computation have been applied as in the preparation of the annual financial statements as at 31 March 2024. The Group Financial Statements comprise HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd and the non-consolidated investment in the HBM Healthcare Investments (Cayman) Ltd. subsidiary (Subsidiary). A summary of the newly applied IFRS/IAS standards and interpre tations in the reporting period is provided on pages 69 and 70 of the Group Financial Statements of the 2023/2024 Annual Report.
The newly applied standards and interpretations had no material impact on the Group's accounting policies, overall results or financial position.
Unless indicated otherwise, the values are in thousands of CHF.
The following exchange rates were used in the preparation of the financial statements:
Exchange rates (CHF)
30.6.2024
31.3.2024
CAD
0.6571
0.6657
CNY
0.1237
0.1248
DKK
0.1291
0.1304
EUR
0.9629
0.9726
GBP
1.1365
1.1378
HKD
0.1151
0.1152
INR
0.0108
0.0108
SEK
0.0848
0.0846
USD
0.8988
0.9014
