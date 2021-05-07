Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. HBM Healthcare Investments AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBM Healthcare Investments : Changes to the Board of Directors of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd

05/07/2021 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Changes to the Board of Directors of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd

07-May-2021 / 07:18 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Follow us on  img@HbmHealthcare

Zug, 7 May 2021

Board of Directors of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd proposes Dr Elaine V. Jones, an experienced and well connected executive, to be elected to the Board of Directors at the Shareholders' Meeting on 18 June 2021. In this regard, the Company refers to its announcement of 2 November 2020. 

Dr Jones has more than 20 years of investment experience in venture capital financing, focusing on biosciences. For more than ten years, she was vice-president at Pfizer Ventures with responsibility for managing investments in biotechnology and healthcare companies. Prior to that, Dr Jones worked at EuclidSR Partners and at SR One, the former venture capital fund of GlaxoSmithKline.

The three long-standing members of the Board of Directors, Prof. Dr Heinz Riesenhuber (Vice Chairman), Dr Eduard E. Holdener and Robert A. Ingram, are retiring and therefore not standing for re-election at the forthcoming Shareholders' Meeting . 

'Over the last two decades, Heinz, Ed and Bob have been instrumental in establishing and building up our company. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Mangement I thank them for their valuable services and enormous commitment  over the years and wish them all the best for their personal future. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with Elaine Jones and the other The existing directors Ruedi Lanz, Germano Giuliani and Stella Xu.' comments Chairman Hans Peter Hasler.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1193722

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1193722  07-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193722&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
01:21aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Changes to the Board of Directors of HBM Healthcar..
EQ
01:08aEQS-ADHOC  : HBM Healthcare Investments reports a -2-
DJ
01:07aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : reports a profit of CHF 756 million for the 2020/2..
EQ
05/04HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : NAV Falls 3% in Fiscal Year to April
MT
05/03EQS-ADHOC  : 30.04.2021
DJ
05/03HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : 30.04.2021
EQ
04/16EQS-ADHOC  : Key Figures 15.04.2021
DJ
04/16HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Key Figures 15.04.2021
EQ
04/05HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Fiscal 2021 Profit Surges 4x to Record $800 Millio..
MT
04/01HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS  : Key Figures 31.03.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 690 M 761 M 761 M
Net Debt 2021 46,0 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,34x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 537 M 2 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 355,00 CHF
Last Close Price 331,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,09%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG8.69%2 537
BLACKROCK, INC.17.94%129 898
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.5.99%68 860
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.36.29%59 013
UBS GROUP AG12.07%53 900
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)21.23%45 043