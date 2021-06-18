HBM Healthcare Investments : Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors



18-Jun-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



At today's ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Based on the Federal Council's COVID 19 Ordinance 3, the meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. The independent proxy holder represented 38.50% of the outstanding shares. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Mario G. Giuliani, Dr. Rudolf Lanz and Dr. Stella X. Xu were re-elected for a further one year term. The shareholders also confirmed the election of Dr. Elaine V. Jones as new member of the Board of Directors to the close of the 2022 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. In addition to the existing member Mario G. Giuliani, Dr. E. Jones and Dr. S. Xu were elected to the Compensation Committee. The shareholders also approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management. Further, the Shareholders' Meeting voted for a partial payback of nominal value of CHF 12.50 per share. The cash payment will be made on 9 September 2021. Registered shares entitled to receive the cash distribution will be traded for the last time on 6 September 2021 (as of 7 September 2021 trading will occur without the cash distribution entitlement, ex-date). Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com. About HBM Healthcare Investments HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN). Disclaimer The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This news release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35ff FinSA, or securities prospectus in the sense of the German securities prospectus law. This news release and the information contained therein is not intended for distribution to the United States of America (USA) or within the USA and may not be distributed or forwarded to US persons (including legal persons) or to publications with a general distribution in the USA. This news release is not an offer or solicitation to buy securities in the United States. HBM Healthcare Investments AG's securities were not issued in accordance with the U.S. U.S. securities laws, and may not be sold, offered for sale, or delivered in the U.S. or to U.S. individuals without prior registration or without a registration exemption. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.

End of ad hoc announcement